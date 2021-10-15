I picked the Tigers to win last week based on an improving offense and a tough defense. The Tiger offense had a good day but was slowed by three interceptions and a lost fumble.
The Tigers’ 399 total yards came from 129 rushing and 270 passing. Freshman Nemier Herod ran eight times for 64 yards and one touchdown to lead the ECU rushing attack.
Quarterback Kenny Hrncir was 19-of-38 for 270 yards. He was intercepted three times and sacked three times. The Tigers lost their only fumble and were penalized seven times for 72 yards.
I also did not count on the performances of Henderson State senior QB Adam Morse and sophomore DB Dedric O’Bryant. Morse was named the GAC offensive player of the week as he matched the conference record for touchdowns accounted for in a single game. He threw for six and ran for one. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 357 yards. O’Bryant was named the GAC Defensive Player of the Week as he picked off two passes and broke up a potential ECU touchdown pass on a 4th-and-goal play in the second quarter to stop a Tiger drive.
So without further adieu, let’s recap what happened in Week 6.
Henderson State (6-0) 59, East Central (4-2) 24
East Central racked up 399 total yards, 24 first downs and scored 24 points against the country’s ninth-ranked team. However, the Tigers could not stop the Reddies of Henderson State often enough.
The Tigers spotted HSU 21 points before a 26-yard Kenny Hrncir to Jaquan Lincoln pass capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive with 14:54 left in the first half. Henderson added two second-quarter scores to lead 35-7 at halftime.
Henderson picked up a field goal to open the second-half scoring. The Tigers then scored on their next two possession to get back into the game.
The first ECU score came on a 7-yard run from Miles Davis. The big play in the 6-play drive was a 27-yard Hrncir pass to La’Quan Wells. The score came with 11:15 left in the quarter and made it 38-14 HSU.
Following the kickoff, the ECU defense forced a 3-and-out and started on its own 25-yard line. The Tigers scored on a Nemier Herod 11-yard run five plays later. The big play in the drive was a 33-yard pass from Hrncir to Wells. The Tigers were within 17 and now trailed 38-21 with 8:41 left in the third.
The Reddies countered with scoring drives of 69 and 62 yards and led 52-21 at the end of three quarters.
ECU added a 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Henderson State finished the scoring with a 10-yard run at the end of a 13 play, 78-yard drive with 29 seconds left in the game.
Southeastern (5-1) 38, Southern Arkansas (2-4) 24
I thought Southeastern would win and they did. Southeastern was the only Oklahoma team to win last weekend as they rode the arm of quarterback Daulton Hatley to a 38-24 win over the Southern Arkansas Mule Riders. Hatley was 19-of-30 for 316 yards. He had touchdown passes of 59 and 32 yards in the game. Marquis Gray caught five passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. Southeastern gained only 143 yards in 45 attempts on the ground.
In the first two quarters, SAU drove to the Southeastern 8-yard line twice and the 20-yard line once. They came away with field goals of 25, 25 and 37 yards. In the game, SAU was limited to 96 yards on the ground and 276 in the air. Micah Small caught seven passes for 184 yards and touchdowns of 37 and 39 yards for SAU.
Southeastern led 17-13 at the half and added three scores in the second half. SAU scored touchdowns in each of the last two quarters.
On four punts, SE averaged only 19.5 yards per kick as their last two somehow were good for 0 and minus 3 yards.
Ouachita (5-1) 30, Southwestern (0-6) 10
Ouachita Baptist used a strong running game and just enough passing to keep winless Southwestern off balance in a 30-10 win in Weatherford.
Ouachita ran 57 times for 329 yards. They were led by TJ Cole with 193 yards and Kendell Givens with 109 yards. Givens scored on runs of 27, 11 and 5 yards. Ouachita was 5-of-8 in the air for 84 yards and a 26-yard touchdown. They had 413 total yards.
Southwestern had only 252 total yards. The Bulldogs ran for 94 yards on 26 attempts and completed only 13-of-32 passes for 158 yards.
All of Southwestern’s points came in the second quarter. Following Ouachita’s first score the Bulldogs drove to the OBU 6-yard line. A third-down sack pushed them back to the 14. A 27-yard field goal made the score 7-3.
Ouachita scored to go up 14-3 with 10:43 left in the half. Towards the end of the quarter SW linebacker Orlando Brown scooped up a fumble and returned it 54 yards to the Ouachita 4. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the recovery pushed the ball back to the 20. The Bulldogs scored on an 11-yard pass and went into halftime trailing 14-10. That was all the points the home team would score.
Ouachita added a touchdown in each of the final quarters to pull away.
Both teams punted only once, and both were 0-for-3 on fourth down attempts. When one team is winless, and one is 5-1 it is pretty easy to pick the winner. Thank goodness.
Arkansas-Monticello (4-2) 42, Northwestern (0-6) 23
Arkansas-Monticello got off to a slow start against Northwestern but recovered for a convincing 42-23 win.
Maybe it took them a while to get their legs and minds into gear after the GACs longest road trip at 550 miles and close to 8 hours.
An interception and a blocked punt on Monticello’s first two possessions led to a 10-0 NWOSU lead. The Boll Weevils scored on a 56-yard run to make the score 10-7 with 1:49 left in the first quarter.
NWOSU recovered an onside kick attempt and took only two plays to score thanks to a 52-yard pass from Tanner Jackson to Gavin Garner. Suddenly winless NWOSU had a 17-7 lead at the end of the first period.
It was all Weevils from there as they scored 35 of the game’s final 42 points. Monticello scored on passes of 32 and 14 yards to go with a 3-yard run in the second quarter. The weevils led 28-17 at halftime.
Northwestern added some excitement as they scored on a 73-yard pass in the third quarter to pull within 28-23. Ouachita closed out the scoring with a 20-yard run and a 49-yard pass. Neither team scored in the fourth quarter.
The two teams were fairly even in total yards. Monticello had 279 yards rushing and 197 passing for 476 total yards. Northwestern had 433 total yards with 173 on the ground and 260 in the air.
I predicted Northwestern would win at least one game this year and that it wouldn’t be this one. I guess I was correct.
Arkansas Tech (2-4) 38, Oklahoma Baptist (3-3) 35
OBU scored first on a one-play, 23-yard drive after Arkansas Tech muffed a punt. The score came on a pass from Preston Hair to Josh Cornell. The Bison upped their lead over the Wonder Boys to 14-0 on their next possession.
Tech made it to the OBU 9-yard line before losing 15 yards on a fumble. A 41-yard Tech field goal with: 22 left in the first quarter made the score OBU 14 and Tech 3.
Following an OBU punt, Arkansas Tech took only one play to score on a 79-yard pass to make the score 14-10 with 12:20 left in the first half. OBU pushed the lead to 21-10, going 75 yards in nine plays to score on a 9-yard pass.
Tech came right back with a drive of its own. The Wonder Boys went 86 yards in 17 plays to make the score 21-17 at the half.
Tech took the lead in the third quarter as a high snap on an OBU punt attempt gave them a first down at the OBU 24. Two plays later Tech had their first lead of the game at 24-21. They extended the lead to 31-21 with 12:44 left in the game.
OBU came roaring back as they scored with 4:30 left to make the score 31-28. They were within a field goal and needed the ball. Tech’s ensuing possession ended with a 22-yard OBU interception return to set them up at the ATU 20. OBU scored in four plays to lead 35-31with 2:22 left in the game.
Tech, to the delight of the home crowd, scored the winning touchdown with 42 seconds left after going 59 yards in six plays.
I thought OBU would win this one based on the strength of their passing game and pointed out that Tech normally sees about 22 passes a game. OBU passed 21 times in the first half! The Bison had 382 total yards on 24-of-47 passing for 305 yards and added 77 yards on the ground. Tech threw for 382 yards as they completed 31-of-43. They added 87 yards rushing on 43 attempts.
Harding (5-1) 49, Southern Nazarene (0-6) 10
In this game, it was David against Goliath. I didn’t see any hope for an upset and picked Goliath to win. And Goliath won big.
Sixteen different players had rushing attempts for Harding as Goliath ran for 310 yards. The Bison completed 3-of-6 pass attempts (all in the first half) for 105 yards and a 26-yard touchdown on their first series. The other completions were for 46 and 33 yards. Harding scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters and added seven in the fourth.
The Southern Naz points came on a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 2-yard pass in the third. For the game, David had 156 yards in total offense. The Crimson Storm ran for 126 yards and were 7-of-24 passing for 30 yards.
Harding freshman return specialist Kendal Allen was named the GAC Special Teams Player of the Week. He averaged 48.5 yards on kick returns and added 12 punt return yards. He had 109 All-Purpose yards in the game. He returned the opening kick 69 yards to set up Harding’s opening touchdown.
Looking Ahead
In the first two weeks of the season, it was all interstate games - Oklahoma Teams vs Arkansas Teams. The next two weeks were intrastate games (Oklahoma Teams vs Oklahoma Teams) and weeks five and six were again interstate games. For the next two weeks, weeks 7 and 8, the teams again stay within their state borders.
So far this season, the Arkansas teams lead the Oklahoma teams 18-6. I predict it will stay that way for the next two weeks!
Last week I correctly picked 4 of the 6 games to make my season record 20 correct and four wrong (83.33%) in four weeks of picking. Here is what I think will happen this week.
Oklahoma Baptist at East Central
Oklahoma Baptist has a 16-game winning streak against Oklahoma teams including victories over Northwestern and Southwestern who are both 0-6 this year. The streak that started on November 4, 2017, will end this Saturday in Ada.
Northwestern at Southeastern
Southeastern was picked to finish 11th by the coaches in the preseason poll. They are currently tied for second place. Northwestern was picked to finish ahead of them in the poll. That is dandy, but they won’t finish ahead of Southeastern on Saturday. In fact, NWOSU will likely be glad to see the game finish as SE could roll in this one.
Southwestern at Southern Nazarene
This one was a Thursday night game — a perfect night for someone to win their first game of the year. And the winner will be . . . Southwestern.
Arkansas Tech at
Southern Arkansas
A toss-up here, but I think the Southern Arkansas bunch will put some pressure on the Arkansas Tech quarterback that will make the difference. So, I will go with the home team — the Mule Riders.
Harding at Henderson State
The GAC game of the year? Well, the most recent one anyway. Harding will not pass against Henderson State, but then they don’t pass against anyone. They have completed 9-of-25 passes including two touchdowns this year.
Henderson will not run against Harding. Harding is giving up only 80.7 yards per game on the ground So, it will be Harding’s ground game against Henderson’s air game.
After this week, there will be four teams with 6-1 records after Harding wins this one.
Ouachita at Arkansas-Monticello
Looks to me like Ouachita is a much stronger team. Plus, I have a hard time seeing how a not-so-fierce bug like a Boll Weevil could be a team’s mascot. But I guess they are ugly critters and do scare cotton farmers?
Anyway, this is football so I will take the Ouachita Baptist Tigers in this one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.