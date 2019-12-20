I can't blame my bad bowling on black cats

Press time for this column is usually noon on Thursday after bowling on Monday. Therefore, Friday the 13th just so happened to be the day last week’s article came out.
I thought, perhaps I could blame the date for my bad bowling. However, even with one not-so-good game, I still bowled 10 pins over my average overall. I thought better of myself about complaining and blaming.
It is a good thing I don’t consider events, dates or superstitions as anything to be concerned about. Yet, last Friday while going to the post office, I noticed someone who certainly did.
Just about a half block from the post office, a lady traveling in the opposite direction slammed on her brakes and grimaced in the most horrible way. The look on her face was one of despair and disbelief.
“Did a black cat really run across the road in from of me?” she seemed to ask with her eyes and face. I am sure she knew it was also Friday the 13th, which added a double whammy to her day. I wonder if she also knew if it was also a full moon?
I wanted to reassure her none of those things would or could affect her unless she dwelt on them and allowed her stress to get to her. But she was driving, and I had cards to get into the mail.
As I walked into the post office, I shared my experience with the group of folks standing in line, like me, to mail Christmas cards, letters and packages. Audible gasps and moans filled the room as I shared the poor woman’s expression. It seemed like something one might see on an overly dramatic soap opera. Yet these folks were sincerely relating to what she might have felt.
I just stood there, wondering if I were trapped in the Twilight Zone somewhere or if the curse of the three events, black cat crossing, Friday the 13th and the full moon, may have had more substance than I thought.
I wondered how such things garner such followings through time? Did someone actually have something bad happen as a result of a black cat, a date on the calendar, the full moon, and/or any other superstition, so they acquainted the event to a causal effect?
All I know, even if I were a believer in such causal situations, I can’t blame any one of them for my bowling. So, I just have to use my mantra from last week — but even at that, I really do know it’s all me.
I do want to take this time to give a shout-out to the wonderfully caring family of bowlers we have on Monday night. A collection of $450 was taken for one of our bowling family. The generosity and caring this league has for the rest of our bowling family always amazes me. This is just one of the reasons I love bowling. Bowlers are family.
We enjoyed a feast like family as well. Charlotte Toder made an outstanding punch bowl dessert she found on Facebook (loved it). Brad Fortner’s toffee was a great hit, and of course, there was so much food, dips, soups, pulled pork and desserts, who had time to bowl?
Both Monday and Tuesday night leagues held their annual Christmas party this week.
The Monday night league played Santa Strikers during their regular league play. The premise of the game was everyone brought a gift (we decided to make it $10 or under gifts.) Then all the gifts were placed on a table. The first bowler to get a strike gets his/her choice of gifts. Then the second strike, and so on.
Diana Cavaco from the Spare Me team was the first one to make a strike and choose a gift while playing Santa Strikers.
“Well, I was pretty dang stunned and proud of myself for getting the first strike,” she said. She told her teammates, “You know that’s not like me at all.”
“I was just stunned when all the pins fell down and glanced back at the scoreboard to make sure it really did say ‘Strike.’”
Congratulations, Diana!
Remember, bowlers in both leagues will be taking two weeks off to enjoy Christmas and New Year’s with their families. Monday Night Mixers will resume Jan. 6, and Tuesday Night Mixers on Jan. 7.
My bowling column will return on Jan. 10. In the meantime, I want to wish each bowler a blessed Christmas and the happiest of New Year’s.
Be safe if you travel, be moderate when feasting, be sensible and responsible if you partake in Christmas or New Year libations. But most of all, remember to share love and have fun with family and friends.
———o———
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 17 of 36)
1 NAPA 45
2 Snap On 44
3 Native Strikers 40
4 Misfits 39
5 Split Decision 39
6 KaCee Bar 39
7 Tatum Trucking 37.5
8 B&S Construction 36
9 Gutter Done 36
10 Rob’s ProShop 34
11 The Bowling Stones 32
12 Splitz & Giggles 31
13 The Replacements 28.5
14 Spare Me 25
15 Strike-A-Lacka 22
16 The Gutter Gang 16
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers -791, Rob’s ProShop – 682, SnapOn – 672.
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2082, Rob’s ProShop – 2005, SnapOn — 1948.
Men’s scratch game: Bruce Fish – 237, James McGinty – 234, Robbin George — 232.
Men’s scratch series: Bruce Fish- 650, James McGinty – 637, Robbin George — 629.
Women’s scratch game: Derrek Thompson – 191, Janet Lowery – 170, Lisa John — 165.
Women’s scratch series: Derrek Thompson – 490, Lisa John – 467, Janet Lowery — 437.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 17 of 36)
1 Rob’s ProShop 47
2 R2D2 and C 46
3 Ben’s TV 43.5
4 D’JAVu 35
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 34
6 Misfits 28
7 Pin Pals 24.5
8 Bush 7
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body – 834, Ben’s TV – 675, Rob’s ProShop – 688.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body – 2318, Rob’s ProShop – 1890, R2D2 and C — 668.
Men’s scratch game: Robbin George – 262, Josh Dean – 226, Kelly Brown – 214.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 682, Jim Rice – 595, Kelley Brown — 586.
Women’s scratch game: Gloria Pryor –190, Beth Kreigh – 172, Carey Brantley — 171.
Women’s scratch series: Gloria Pryor – 533, Carey Brantley – 453, Beth Kreigh – 442.
