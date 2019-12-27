Hydro-Eakly pulls away from Hartshorne

Hydro-Eakly and Hartshorne went blow for blow during a back and forth first quarter during their consolation matchup Friday afternoon at the 2019 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
Then, the bottom fell out for the Lady Miners.
The Lady Bobcats started the second quarter on a 17-1 run, repeatedly turning Hartshorne turnovers into points on the way to a 59-35 victory.
Hydro-Eakly, No. 2 in Class A, improved to 9-1 on the year, while Harthorne stumbled to 8-2.
The Lady Miners led 9-8 after the first quarter and it could have been more, but Hartshorne missed six free throws in the period.
Hydro-Eakly then ramped up the defensive pressure in the second frame. The Lady Bobcats forced 20 first-half HHS turnovers and 13 came in the second half. Hydro-Eakly had nine steals in the second period, including three by Kira Berkey.
Hydro-Eakly outscored Hartshorne 21-6 in the second period to turn a close game into a 29-15 halftime lead.
The Lady Miners got within 12 at 37-25 after a free throw Ashton Hackler at the 3:10 mark of the third quarter, but after a late Hyrdo-Eakly flurry extended the Lady Bobcats' lead to 43-25 heading in the final period.
The Lady Bobcats scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter and watched their lead swell to 51-25.
The two teams ended up with a combined 65 turnovers — 39 for Hartshorne and 26 for the Lady Bobcats.
Rachel Berry led the way for Hyrdo-Eakly with 16 points and a team-high five steals. Kira Berekey was next with 15 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists. Macey Buss added seven for the winners.
Courtnee Sensibaugh scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Miners, including a 13-of-20 performance from the free-throw line. She also ended up with six rebounds and five steals.
Taylor Stufflebean just missed double figures for Hartshorne with nine points. She went 6-of-6 from the charity stripe and had five rebounds.
Hydro-Eakly will play for 5th place at 4:30 p.m., while Hartshorne will start things off in the 3 p.m. seventh-place contest.
