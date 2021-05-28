Huskies may have a point to prove against Sooners

NORMAN — All eyes in the college softball world will be on Norman this weekend, as Oklahoma hosts Washington in the super regional round beginning today at Marita Hynes Field.
Many believe Washington, the No. 16 national seed, has been severely under-seeded by the NCAA’s selection committee, and OU coach Patty Gasso has admitted to asking herself if her team wasn’t over-seeded heading into NCAA regional play.
Before the postseason bracket was set, Washington was ranked No. 6 in the coaches’ poll, yet still seeded No. 16 by the committee. During the selection show, the Huskies walked upon hearing their team called as the last regional host, a decision Gasso said she fully supports.
Washington won its regional by coming out of the losers’ bracket in its own ballpark — beating Big 10 champion Michigan twice on Sunday to do it — setting up the matchup between the Sooners and the Huskies.
The last postseason meeting between the two teams occurred in the 2018 Women’s College World Series.
“A lot of teams deserved better than what they got this postseason,” Gasso said. “I’m really discouraged by some of it. But it’s not going to stop my competition and really being ready with our team.”
The matchup will feature two of the three 2021 USA Softball collegiate player of the year finalists in OU’s Jocelyn Alo and Washington’s Gabbie Plain.
Alo leads the nation in home runs with 28 and Plain is one country’s best pitchers. The Huskie ace has spent 227 1/3 innings in the circle this season, third most of any Division I pitcher. The Pac-12’s pitcher of the year, Plain has struck out 331 batters, second most in the nation.
“She’s going to be a challenge, without question,” Gasso said. “The way she tunnels her pitches is extraordinary. So we are working really hard on that. We’ve got to be extremely disciplined at the plate.”
The Sooners are the most prolific offense in the nation, averaging 11.52 runs per game. OU is coming off a record-setting weekend, scoring 50 runs in the Norman Regional.
In the circle, the Sooner pitching staff has combined for just one shutout across OU’s last 10 outings. It has also given up 15 home runs during that stretch.
Washington’s lineup has hit 68 home runs, far behind OU’s nation-leading 142. Still, OU doesn’t want the Huskies leaving the park at all.
“The goal is to keep the ball in the park and let our defense play,” Gasso said. “If they hit it off the wall, we can get it quick enough to limit the extra bases. That’s our goal. I don’t need them to be perfect. I don’t need 20 strikeouts.”
Every game should be well watched. Friday’s and, if necessary, Sunday’s will be broadcast on ESPN. Saturday’s game has been chosen to air on ABC.
“I’m sure Washington is out to prove a point,” Gasso said. “But sometimes when you’re trying to prove things, it doesn’t work smoothly; for us, at least. Maybe it does work for Washington that way. For us, we’ve got to stay in the rhythm of what we’ve been doing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.