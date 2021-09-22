CANADIAN — Allen senior tailback Shawn Husband ran wild at Canadian in Week 3.
Husband made the most of nine carries, piling up 207 yards with four touchdowns in a 34-8 win over the host Cougars Friday night.
Allen improved to 2-1 on the young season and will host Mounds Friday night in a District A-7 matchup. Canadian fell to 0-3.
The Mustangs rolled to a 28-0 lead after three quarters and ended the game with nearly 500 yards of total offense (498).
Husband broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run to get the AHS offense started. Quarterback Brayden Tatum scored on a two-point keeper to put Allen on top 8-0.
Later in the quarter, Tatum then tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Easton Ledo. However, the QB was stopped short on his second two-point try and the visitors led 14-0.
Husband bulled his way into the end zone from the 3 in the second period and then scored on a two-point run to extend the Allen lead to 22-0 by halftime.
Husband cashed in from 28 yards out in the third quarter but a two-point pass was incomplete. At that point, Allen led 28-0.
Canadian foiled the shutout with a short touchdown run and two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter. But Husband again plowed through the Cougar defense for another long touchdown run — this tie from 64 yards out — to end the scoring.
Tatum had a solid outing for the Mustangs. He finished with 95 yards rushing on 12 carries and completed 8-of-12 passes for 77 yards and the one score.
Keithon Howard was Tatum’s favorite target with four catches for 23 yards. Ledo had two grabs for 28 yards and Quinton Walker had one catch for 27 yards.
Tagus Howard led an Allen defense that limited Canadian to 214 yards of total offense with seven tackles. Taylor Wood and Jacob Hisaw both had interceptions for the Mustangs, who also had two fumble recoveries in the game.
Oklahoma Christian Academy knocks off Stratford
EDMOND — The Stratford Bulldogs couldn’t keep pace with Oklahoma Christian Academy in a 33-14 setback to the Fighting Eagles Friday in Edmond.
OCA improved to 3-0 on the year, while Stratford dropped to 1-2.
Things don’t get any easier for coach Michael Blackburn’s team in Week 4 when they play host to No. 1 Ringling. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Blackburn Field.
“We got hit with a few big plays from an OCA squad and couldn’t get things going consistently on offense. We didn’t play physical enough football to compete like we wanted to in this one,” Blackburn said. “We need to get a little more healthy and go back to work. We have a very good Ringling football team coming to Stratford this week.”
The Fighting Eagles raced out to a 20-0 lead before Stratford used a defensive score to get on the scoreboard. Sophomore Braylinn King returned an interception 40 yards to paydirt and David Arriaga kicked the PAT to cut the OCA advantage to 20-7 at halftime.
Stratford’s final score came on a 30-yard Arriaga touchdown run. The sophomore running back finished with 117 yards on 17 carries.
Stratford quarterback Nolan Hall completed 8-of-17 passes for 89 yards with one interception. His favorite target was Hunter Morton, who had six catches for 70 yards.
Oklahoma Christian Academy out-gained Stratford 425-282 in total offense.
OCA quarterback Brody Galyean completed 9-of-15 passes for 208 yards with two TD passes to receiver Caleb Cornell covering 72 and 42 yards. Tailback Price Stubblefield led the OCA ground game with 106 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries. He had TD runs of 45, 3 and 42 yards.
Arriaga had 10 tackles to lead the SHS defense, while Morton followed with nine stops.
