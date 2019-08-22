Hurts 'slightly' better in Sooner QB race, Riley says

NORMAN — At the time, Lincoln Riley called Baker Mayfield’s victory in Oklahoma’s 2015 quarterback competition a 15-round “prize fight” that came out pretty close.
A year ago, when Kyler Murray won the same starting position, Riley said, “Kyler was just a little bit ahead.”
Tuesday, OU’s coach offered a similar refrain explaining the decision to award Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback job. The Alabama transfer had been a heavy favorite.
“I just thought he was just slightly better here as it went on. Probably the closest one we’ve had since I’ve been at Oklahoma, I would say for sure,” Riley said. “Maybe had one other in my career as far as how close it was.”
Redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai will be the backup, and Spencer Rattler is third in line for the season opener Sept. 1 against Houston. Riley said there were days all three players took turns as the best QB on the field.
Hurts now retains most of the practice repetitions after pulling away toward the end of preseason camp in one of OU’s last scrimmages. Players attended the first day of class Monday and are resuming a more normal practice schedule.
“I would say I certainly wasn’t real settled on it until after our scrimmage the other day and having a chance to have a little time with the guys away, and go back and look through the film and reset thoughts,” Riley said.
• Quotable: Preseason practices are generally fountains of optimism, but inside linebackers coach Brian Odom, an Ada High School graduate, tried to be practical.
Where is OU’s defense with the season opening less than two weeks from now?
“You want the sugar-coated answer? The real answer, we’ve got to get better,” Odom said. “At the end of the day even if we go and play outstanding tomorrow, we need to get better. Are we where we want to be? Absolutely not.”
• Kendall named WVU starter: Former OU backup quarterback Austin Kendall was named West Virginia’s starter Tuesday after a competition with incumbent QB Jack Allison and Bowling Green transfer Jarret Doege.
Kendall played sparingly a year ago for the Sooners, compiling 122 yards and a TD, but was said to have played Murray close in the 2018 competition. He transferred to West Virginia after it became clear Hurts was joining the Sooners; Riley initially blocked Kendall’s attempt to transfer to a Big 12 school but relented.
West Virginia travels to OU on Oct. 19.
