Hurts opens up, a little, and it's all good

As the Heisman Trophy more and more becomes an award exclusively vied for by quarterbacks of offenses defined by scheme more than the guy taking the snap, you can make a case it’s not what it used to be.
A case you can’t make, however, is the one that says Jalen Hurts can’t win it.
He can.
Not that it matters, but in the weekly straw poll that’s ESPN’s “Heisman Watch,” Hurts leads with 6 of 10 first-place votes, ahead of Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa — the man who took his job in Tuscaloosa — as well as LSU’s Joe Burrow and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.
That aside, what could really catapult Hurts’ candidacy would be winning a game or two in which all things remain equal but him, a game in which only his being fantastic is the difference.
Beyond that, it’s helpful to know Hurts is human, a real person, not a football automaton who punches “play” inside his brain when asked any question, the answer always including the word “execution” or the phrase “just playing football.”
Monday, it happened.
He couldn’t run away from us forever. Until Monday, most questions offered Hurts were about football.
Yet, because he kept answering them the same way, offering little about football beyond saying OU must be better at it, the questions became about him instead.
“I was that way in high school,” Hurts said. “I also happened to go to a college where [the coach] was the same way, that’s why I went there. It’s kind of always been like that. I’m a coach’s kid.”
He didn’t reinvent the wheel of self-analysis, but he acknowledged something about himself, how he’s wired, and it was meaningful.
So I asked what he likes about the process, unless it’s not about liking it, only succeeding at it?
“You have to have goals to achieve great things,” he said. “You don’t get a direction without a destination … It comes down to trusting the process, being disciplined and having the right focus.”
It’s not really an answer to what I asked, but he gave us a little more, he explained himself.
Perhaps he meant to say there’s no destination without direction, but who cares, we get it, there’s a method to his determination.
That may have freed him up, because he said something else.
“You always try to go out there and take advantage of every rep,” he said, which is utter boilerplate … unless the rest of the quote is “I think when we’ve got that as a team, when we take that right intent into practice, everything we do has the right approach to it, I think we’re special.”
Because one “I think we’re special,” is worth more than a million “have to execute(s).”
For all the running down of seemingly terrific performances against Houston, South Dakota and UCLA, Hurts thinks this Sooner team can go win it all because when you were 26-2 at Alabama and have already won a national championship, a world like “special” is only reserved for the most special things.
Lincoln Riley slipped in some pretty great stuff about Hurts, too.
He said his quarterback didn’t come to OU to win individual awards, which we could have figured. He said Hurts “came here to win,” which we surmised when he found little redeemable in a 49-31 opening day victory over the Cougars.
But he offered something else to a smart question by the Tulsa World’s Guerin Emig.
Is there anything Hurts has shown Riley that Riley couldn’t have known until he was shown it?
“When he gets in games,” Riley said, “his trust level goes up even more than it does in practice,” which is no small thing “when you’ve had 19 different offensive coordinators in your college career,” something that Riley had already said, pointing out the coaching turnover Hurts endured in Tuscaloosa.
Then Riley offered more.
“I think, mentally, he’s in a place to where some of the things physically that he does maybe look better than what he’s done in the past,” he said.
A shot at Alabama?
More an observation.
Just the Sooner coach saying Hurts may be more comfortable here than he was there.
I decided I had a follow-up to my question.
Do you enjoy the journey?
“Absolutely,” Hurts said.
He doesn’t show it or speak to it much, but if he’s in a new, different and better place than before, why wouldn’t he be enjoying it?
We could take Hurts at his word, too. Because he tells us so little so often doesn’t mean he can’t tell us the real stuff sometimes.
That was Monday.
On so many levels, Hurts is quite good.
