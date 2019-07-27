It’s not like Vanoss girls and boys basketball coach Jonathon Hurt was looking for something else to put on his already full plate.
However, all of a sudden Vanoss High School needed a new softball coach late during summer break and Hurt stepped up to the plate.
Hurt replaced veteran coach John Impson earlier this month and has had to hit the ground running. He was named as the new VHS softball coach long after summer games were over. The Lady Wolves began preseason workouts this week.
“It’s a group of girls I felt like I could help out. I wanted to bring some girls back into the program that hadn’t been out there. I thought it would be good for the program and the school,” Hurt said.
Numbers are already up for the Lady Wolves, who had 20 players show up and work hard for the first week of practice.
“We’re kind of learning to compete on every pitch out in the field and at the plate. We’re still trying to get a few fundamentals down, but we’ll be OK,” Hurt said. “That’s good numbers. It’s the most girls we’ve had out in a long time.”
Vanoss has had a handful of nice regular seasons as of late, but playoff wins have been hard to come by. Hurt hopes to rectify that sooner than later.
“Recently, they’ve had some decent years in the regular season but have gotten beat out pretty early in the postseason. We’re hoping we can change that. We’re hoping we can make at least a little run in the postseason this year,” he said.
Hurt has never coached a softball game in his life, but that doesn’t mean he’s going in blind. His father, Mike Hurt, coached baseball at Tupelo High School, and Jonathon soaked a lot of his knowledge up over the years.
“I was around it my whole life with my dad during fastpitch softball and baseball. I feel like I have a pretty strong background for it,” Hurt said.
One thing that is sure to help is a number of his softball players have played basketball under Hurt. That group of players has tasted success on the basketball court, making back-to-back trips to the Class 2A State Tournament the last two seasons.
Hurt hopes success breeds success.
“The majority of them (his basketball players) will be out on the softball field. I think it will provide some buy-in from the girls I’ve already coached. There is already a standard and ... expectations have already been set, and those girls already know what that is. As soon as everyone meshes together, it will be good,” Hurt said.
The Lady Wolves open the season in a home festival that includes Maud and Calera on Aug. 12. Bowlegs and Wanette visit Vanoss on Aug. 13.
