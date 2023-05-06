Hurt leads Vanoss to sixth straight state tournament

The Vanoss Lady Wolves didn’t look much like the Vanoss Lady Wolves fans had been accustomed to over the past few years.
But the results of their 2022-23 basketball season were all too familiar.
Veteran head coach Jonathon Hurt had to retool his team and still guided the Lady Wolves to a berth in the Class A State Tournament. It was the sixth consecutive state tournament appearance for the Vanoss program.
And that incredible feat led to Hurt being named The 2023 Ada News All-Area Girls Coach of the Year. While his teams have been a fixture at the state tournament, this was the fourth time since 2018 that Hurt has been the All-Area Coach of the Year. He also won that title in 2018, 2020, 2022 and now 2023.
“It’s probably the most surprised I’ve been at a team that I’ve ever coached,” Hurt said. “Honesty, losing two really guards last year (Maddi Dansby and Alexus Belcher) — our best defender and a good scorer — I knew we were going to have to completely change the way we had been playing for the last five years.”
Basically, Vanoss went from an offensive juggernaut to one of the best defensive teams in the state.
In November and December, the Lady Wolves won six games by scoring fewer than 40 points. In three of those victories, Vanoss scored 26, 25 and 32 points.
“We went from people worrying about us scoring 70 to 80 points on them to people worrying about how to score 30 points against us,” Hurt said.
Incredibly, Vanoss surrendered a state-best 24.4 points per game despite playing 14 ranked teams during the course of the 2022-23 season.
“We played slower and the girls are really smart players and they did a great job of following scouting reports this year. We had a lot of length and had kids that really bought into defending — which is really hard to find these days,” Hurt said. “It’s probably the best defensive team I’ve had and that’s crazy because we’ve had some really good defensive teams.”
In previous years, the Lady Wolves were simply loaded with ultra-talented players led by the likes of Emrie Ellis, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas and others that have gone on to play college basketball.
“We don’t have four or five college basketball players anymore but that’s kind of a testament to how solid these girls are and … they are still able to find a way to go win games,” he said.
The Lady Wolves ended the season ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, but Hurt will tell you they were not a shoo-in to get back to the state tournament.
“We’ve been so good with our girls people just assumed we were going to state the last couple of years even though it’s not easy to go one year,” he said.
Once the playoff brackets came out for Class A, Vanoss had three quality roadblocks standing between them and trip No. 6 to state — No. 18 Okeene, No. 7 Okarche and No. 9 Arapaho-Butler.
“I knew Okeene was really good — they had lost one game all year with their full personnel — and Okarche was waiting for us in the area tournament and they had beaten the No. 1 team in Class 2A by 30 points at the Tournament of Champions and we lost to them by one point,” Hurt recalled.
Vanoss pushed past Arapaho-Butler 46-38 despite a 26-point outburst by Arapaho standout Katie Edelen.
“We had Arapaho-Butler waiting for us — a team that had been ranked in the Top 8 all year long until the last ranking — after the tough loss (48-47) to Okarche. Their coach’s daughter (Edelen) is the best player we played against all year long. But we took care of business there and got back to the state tournament for the sixth year in a row.”
The Lady Wolves drew No. 4 Riverside in the first round of the Class A State Tournament. The Lady Indians were considered by many as one of the best squads in the state in any class.
“Our reward was getting to play Riverside, a team that won the Sequoyah Invitational. Their only loss going into the state tournament was Seiling, the No. 1 team in Class A,” he said.
Vanoss didn’t back down before Riverside held on for a 43-39 victory.
“We played really well against Riverside. We missed quite a few shots we normally make but that happens. I was proud of my girls effort. We got the most out of our kids that night. I knew they had given me everything they had,” Hurt said.
Vanoss ended the season with a 24-4 record.
Hurt said the Riverside game was a microcosm of the entire season.
“For six months they gave me everything they had. Nobody cared about who was scoring or how much playing time they got. They just came in and did their jobs and that’s what made us successful,” he said.
