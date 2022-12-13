STRATFORD — In a game that looked like it may never end, Vanoss junior Logan Hulbutta made sure it finished in dramatic fashion.
Hulbutta swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key with six seconds left in double overtime to give the Vanoss Wolves a heart-pounding 56-55 win over Roff in the boys championship game of the 2022 Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
Roff had plenty of time to at least get off a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the stunned Tigers threw the ball away — to Nate Sheppard of Vanoss — on the inbounds pass as time expired.
Vanoss, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 9-1 on the year while Class B No. 1 Roff lost for the first time and is now also 9-1.
The game was an instant classic.
“That boys game was one of, if not, the best regular season games I’ve been a part of,” said veteran Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. “When you have two teams that have been in the state tournament a lot lately ... you hate to say it was a massive win — but as far as a regular season win goes that’s about as big as it gets. I say that respectively because of how great their program is. They have a great coach and great players.”
In the boys third-place game, Allen’s Brayden Tatum knocked down a 15-footer at the top of the key at time expired to give the Mustangs a thrilling 52-50 victory over Stonewall.
Coach Greg Mills’ Allen bunch, ranked No. 11 in Class A, improved to 6-1 on the year while Stonewall stumbled to 5-6.
The host Stratford Bulldogs captured the boys consolation championship after breezing past Tupelo 66-34. Stratford improve to 4-1, while Tupelo left town at 4-8.
Championship
Vanoss 56, Roff 55 (2 OT)
Roff standout Tallen Bagwell hit the second two free throws — the first one rimmed out — to put the Tigers on top 55-53 with 13.06 seconds left.
After a timeout, Vanoss hurried the ball up the court and got it to Hulbutta, whose shot hit nothing but the bottom of the net.
Hurt confirmed the Hulbutta shot was one of his team’s options that were discussed during the timeout.
“Believe it or not it was. I wanted them to drag the defense and told Logan to catch it and knock it down. I hate to say I drew it up that way because that’s crazy but that’s something we were looking for,” Hurt said.
While his team came out on the wrong end of the thriller, Roff head coach Larry Johnston said Saturday’s contest will prepare the Tigers for big moments on down the road.
“It was a great game between two really good teams. I’m extremely proud of our guys and how we responded in the second half,” Johnston said. “There were so many big plays made by both teams. These types of games will help us get prepared for March and our goal of winning a gold ball.”
Bagwell’s putback of a missed free throw with 18 seconds left in the first overtime tied the score at 45-all. He also scored the final three points in the fourth quarter on a free shot with 18.9 seconds left and a bucket inside with :09 showing.
Roff trailed 37-30 with 3:40 left but held Vanoss scoreless the rest of the way.
Hulbutta led the VHS offense with 24 points, including 12 in the two overtimes. He sank four pressure-packed free throws in the first OT and hit a pair of 3-pointers — including the game-winner — in overtime No. 2.
“We have a lot of good players. I have to credit Carter (Perry) and Braydon (Cannon) for making the right plays because there have been some instances that we didn’t. But tonight Carter and Braydon did a great job of finding him in positions where he can score. Those two are the guys they are keying on,” Hurt said.
Layne Thrower was next for Vanoss with 15 points. Several times Perry found him wide open under the basket for layups. Perry also reached double figures with 13 points.
Bagwell pumped in a game-high 30 points — 25 coming in the second half and two overtimes.
No other Roff player reached double figures. Dylan Reed scored eight points and both Brand Wilson and Cade Baldridge — who sank a pair of 3-pointers — finished with six.
Vanoss made its ninth consecutive appearance in the Pontotoc Conference Tournament championship game.
3rd Place
Allen 52, Stonewall 50
Stonewall appeared to have the Mustangs right where they wanted them, leading 49-45 with 1:12 to play.
However, Tatum outscored Stonewall 7-1 in the final minute. His two free throws trimmed the SHS advantage to 49-47 with 1:01 left.
Taegus Pogue hit one of two free throws with 57.36 seconds left to put Stonewall ahead 50-47.
Tatum then tied the game with a clutch 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and after Stonewall missed a free throw, he buried the highly-contested game-winner. Tatum finished with 14 points.
Garrett Nix led Allen with 16 points — 12 coming in the second half.
The game was close throughout. Allen led 16-15 after the first quarter and 27-24 at halftime. The Mustangs carried a slim 38-37 lead into the fourth period.
Ashton Bierce and Mika Matt both scored 18 points to lead the Longhorn offense. Matt buried three 3-point shots, including two in the fourth quarter.
Stonewall sank 15-of-21 free throws in the contest, while Allen made just 5-of-9 attempts.
5th Place
Stratford 66, Tupelo 34
The host Bulldogs bolted to an early lead of 24-8 and coasted to the consolation championship.
Walker Chandler led the Stratford offense with 22 points, including three 3-point baskets. He also had four assists. Canaan Weddle chipped in 13 points and Hunter Morton contributed eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Junior Dalton O’Dell scored a team-high 18 points for Tupelo. Freshman Briesan Bastible was next with seven points for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.