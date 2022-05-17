ARDMORE — Andrew Hughes had been chasing seven feet the entire spring. Last Friday at the Class 5A State track meet, he picked the perfect time to catch it.
Hughes won a state title in the High Jump with a leap of seven feet even before a crowd of supporters at the Ardmore High School track. He also won the state title last season.
According to Athletic.net, Hughes’ 7’-0” jump was the fifth-best in the nation in 2022. The top mark is owned by Jace Posey of Houston Strake Jesuit with a mark of 7’-4.25”.
“Andrew what can you say about him? He is a competitor. He is the first back-to-back High Jump state champion in Ada”s history,” said Ada track coach Colby Shamley. “And he has one year left.”
Hughes also matched the Class 5A State record held by two other players. Both Dote Foster of Guthrie and Dwayne Golbek of Claremore had jumps of 7’-0” in 2009. The overall state record was set in Class 6A by Vernon Turner of Yukon with a leap of 7’-6” in 2017.
Hughes might have set the mark earlier this season, but he was slowed at times due to a nagging foot injury. He wasn’t going to be denied on Friday.
“Seven feet was the goal that I had been trying to achieve this whole year and it came at the best possible time,” Hughes said. “I had the whole crowd behind me and the atmosphere was crazy. It was definitely something to remember.”
Hughes was confident heading into the state meet.
“I felt prepared and ready to go Friday. I told my dad that morning that it was the day,” he said.
The Cougars finished fourth in the team standings with 54 points.
Piedmont won the Class 5A state championship with 96 points, edging host Ardmore who was runner-up with 94 points. Del City finished third with 65 points.
Senior Levi Lail capped off his decorated track career by winning the gold medal in the Discus Throw with a toss of 152’-9”. He was also fifth in the Shot Put with a throw of 49’-6.75”.
“Levi never gave up and competed all year and saved his best throw for state, and came away a state champion. That’s something that he will always remember,” Shamley said.
Ada sophomore DaMontre Patterson finished second in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 10.73. Ardmore senior Ricky Smith Jr. won the event with a time of 10.50. Patterson placed third in the 200 Meter Dash in 22.13. Smith Jr. also won that race in 21.43. Kanijal Thomas of Del City was second at 21.62.
Ada’s 4x100 Meter Relay time captured fourth place with a time of 43.24. That group includes Xander Rhynes, Kendre Grant, Devon MacCollister and Patterson.
Rhynes, a sophomore, finished fifth in the 400 Meter Dash with a time of 50.12.
Ada freshman Deante Lindsay finished fifth in the 110 Meter Hurdles in 16.06.
In the 4x400 Meter Relay, Rhynes, Jonah Ascencion, Jaxon Morgan and Hughes finished 11th in 3:32.26.
Hughes finished ninth in the Long Jump with a leap of 20’-3”.
Ada freshman Gavin Gunter was 11th in the Discus Throw with a toss of 129’-8”.
“The kids competed really hard. I was proud of everybody who made it to state and who made it to championship Saturday,” Shamley said. “It’s been a long time since Ada has had that many kids get a medal at state.”
Shamley said his team had great support throughout the season.
“I appreciate everybody’s help this year from the parents to the people who donated food and beverages for the kids. And I really appreciate the coaches that helped along the way,” he said. “It was a great year for the track team and with so many kids coming back the future is bright.”
