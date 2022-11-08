Hughes makes key plays at the start and at the end for Ada

The Ada High football team’s offense fizzled out on its first two possessions and when No. 10 Broken Bow scored late in the first quarter on a five-play, 67-yard drive some Cougar supporters likely had flashbacks from Week 9.
In that contest, fourth-ranked Poteau scored early in the first quarter and went on to defeat Ada 27-0.
Ada football radio play-by-play man Kenny Morrison said at the time “The Cougars need to respond.”
Ada senior Andrew Hughes did just that.
Hughes hauled in the ensuing kickoff at the 21-yard line, got some great initial blocks and sped through a pack of players and headed down the left sideline untouched with a 79-yard return for an electrifying touchdown. Caden Mitchell’s PAT kick tied the game at 7-7 just five seconds after the Savages had taken the lead.Hughes said it helped that he knew the ball was coming his way after studying the Savages’ tendencies on game film.
“We had a good game plan coming in. We knew they were going to kick it high to this right side. We had a new kick return (play) we put in,” Hughes told The Ada News amid the postgame celebration. “There was just a big hole. My guys had some big blocks. I was untouched and took it to the house and tied it back up.”
At the end of the game, Hughes was called upon to make another big play. This one would seal the victory for the Cougars.
Leading 14-7 with just over two minutes left in the contest, the Cougars had run the ball three straight times to milk some clock. Ada faced a 4th-and-4 play from the BB 29-yard line.
Nearly everyone in the old Broken Bow Memorial Stadium figured the Ada coaching staff would call another run play to eat up a few more seconds and leave the game in the capable hands of the Cougar defense.
But not so fast.
Instead of handing the ball off to tailback Darias Gilmore, Ada QB Carter Freeland tossed the ball toward Hughes who jumped up and caught the perfectly timed ball in the end zone for a 29-yard game-sealing touchdown.
Hughes had sped past BB cornerback Kamden Rodgers on the play and safety Jakyryan Whitfield was a little too late to help on the play.
“I give credit to the O-line on that one. They were pumped up and they were holding their own against (Broken Bow’s) defensive line. And CJ threw a really good ball. I beat the corner and just went up and made a play to seal the game,” Hughes explained.
The win helped Ada secure the No. 3 spot in District 4A-4 and avoid a first-round road trip to No. 1 Cushing. Instead, Broken Bow will be making that tough trek.
“This was a huge win for us. We knew it was a big game because if we had lost we would play Cushing Week 1 at Cushing. This win gave us a good spot for a playoff run,” Hughes said.
The two bookend plays by Hughes were key.
