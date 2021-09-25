Hughes helps Ada streak past Tecumseh

Wes Edens | For The Ada NewsTecumseh defender Brynnen Epperly (3) hangs on to Ada receiver Andrew Hughes by the back of his jersey during their District 4A-2 matchup Friday night at Savage Field. It was about the only way to slow Hughes down on this night as he caught nine passes for a school-record 250 yards and three touchdowns in Ada's 41-27 victory.