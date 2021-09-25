Hughes helps Ada streak past Tecumseh

TECUMSEH — The Ada High football team rolled up over 450 yards of total offense and outscored host Tecumseh 21-0 to end the game in a wild 41-27 victory over the Savages on Homecoming Night.
Ada evened its record to 2-2 on the year, but more importantly, stars District 4A-2 play with a victory. Tecumseh dropped to 1-3 and 0-1.
There were some big numbers in the contest, but perhaps the biggest one came from junior receiver Andrew Hughes, who caught nine passes for a school-record 250 yards and three touchdowns. The previous single-game receiving mark was set by Easton Pingleton, who had 206 yards against Oklahoma City Douglass back in 2012.
Numbers that both Ada and Tecumseh would soon like to forget were 34 penalties for a whopping 358 yards. The Cougars were flagged 19 times for 193 yards (this may be a school record), while the Savages collected 15 penalties for 165 yards.
Tecumseh rushed the ball an incredible 54 times for 251 yards in the game. They were paced by Dylan Graham, who finished with 11 carries for 100 yards. Eight different THS players had rushing attempts.
Ada had four turnovers — one interception and three turnovers while the Cougars picked off Tecumseh twice and had one fumble recovery.
The game lasted three hours and 12 minutes.
The Cougars are back home in Week 5 when 10th-ranked Blanchard visits Norris Field. The Lions ran away from John Marshall 42-13 in Week 4 to improve to 3-1 on the year.
A full report on Ada's trip to Tecumseh will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Ada News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.