Hughes extends his Sooner Late Model victory streak to four at OSP

Kip Hughes charged from deep in the field to win the Sooner Late Model Series feature Saturday at Oklahoma Sports Park.
It was the fourth straight win for Hughes and his eighth of the season.
The defending champ gridded 11th in the 25-lapper and had to work his way through traffic as Sloppy Hogg set the pace.
Hughes made his way to fourth, then climbed into second after a lap 13 restart. Hughes put a move on Hogg on lap 15, but a yellow came out, forcing Hughes back to second for the restart.
Hughes got around Hogg for good after racing resumed and pulled away for the win. Hogg ended up with second and led Jerry Winters, Steve Hawkins and Bobby McGehee across the line.
———o———
SOONER LATE MODEL SERIES
Heat 1 (10 Laps)
1. 47-Jerry Winters, [4]; 2. 1-Eddie Tidwell, [1]; 3. MC20-Bobby McGehee Jr, [5]; 4. 31-Sammy Wilson, [6]; 5. 444-Jim Hardison, [3]; 6. 15-Wayne Bush, [2].
Heat 2 (10 Laps)
1. 33-Steven Hawkins, [3]; 2. 19-John Somers, [4]; 3. 4-Kip Hughes, [5]; 4. 95-Mark Brill, [1]; 5. 7S-Phil Sager, [6]; (DNS) 77-Shawn Greenlee.
Heat 3 (10 Laps)
1. 36-Jason Redman, [3]; 2. ZZ-Sloppy Hogg, [2]; 3. 66-Hayden Ross, [5]; 4. ZZX-Kara Langley, [4]; 5. 65-Eric Brill, [1].￼￼
A FEATURE (25 Laps)
1, 4-Kip Hughes. 2, ZZ-Sloppy Hogg. 3, 47-Jerry Winters. 4, 33-Steve Hawkins. 5, MC20-Bobby McGehee. 6, 66-Hayden Ross. 7, 31-Sammy Wilson. 8, ZZX-Kara Langley. 9, 15-Wayne Bush. 10, 7S-Phil Sager. 11, 19-John Somers. 12, 95-Mark Brill. 13, 36-Jason Redman. 14, 1-Eddie Tidwell. 15, 444-Jim Hardison. 16, 65-Eric Brill. 17, 77-Shawn Greenlee. (DNS).
