High Jump state champion Andrew Hughes and soccer standout Konner Bickerstaff were named the Male Athlete of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year when the 2023 Ada Athletics Awards were released earlier this week.
Hughes was a senior three-sport star at Ada High. He shattered several receiving records during his prep career on the football field. As a senior, he finished with 34 catches for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hughes then went on to help the Ada High boys basketball team to a 20-8 record and a win away from a berth in the Class 4A State Tournament.
In track, Hughes captured back-to-back state titles in the High Jump and holds the school record with a jump of seven feet even.
Bickerstaff was an All-State soccer player for the Lady Cougars and helped her team earn a berth in the Class 4A playoffs. Ada suffered a slim 1-0 loss to Weatherford — who later advanced to the semifinals. The Lady Cougars won nine games this season.
Bickerstaff has constantly overcome adversity during her high school soccer career.
“She has had two knee injuries during her high school career. She worked her tail off to come back stronger than ever after her second ACL injury,” said Ada Athletic Director Christie Jennings. “She is a fantastic leader that auto only leads vocally, but the hard work she displays makes her a great leader by example also.”
The Mick Cowan Selfless Service Award went to Caden Balthrop. This honor goes to a senior female or male athlete who puts the welfare of the school and program before themselves. They do this act without the expectation of recognition or gain.
Cooper Patterson was chosen for the Big Daddy Award. This honor is for a Fellowship of Christian Athletes member who cares for teammates and is loving and kind but not necessarily the most talented athlete on his or her team.
Both Ava Bolin and Ariana Solorio were chosen to receive Avery Anderson Awards of Inspiration. That honor is given to a senior female athlete that has an extraordinarily positive influence over her team and athletic program.
Three Injured Athlete of the Year awards were handed out: Carter Freeland for the fall, Kaden Gallagher for the winter and Konner Bickerstaff for the spring.
