Huge comeback falls short for East Central women

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – The East Central women’s basketball team began their weekend road trip to Arkansas with a Great American Conference matchup against Arkansas Tech, falling 74-67 to the Golden Suns despite a furious fourth-quarter comeback.
“It was a rough ending to a great comeback,” ECU interim head coach Heather Hurt said. “We executed offensively and defensively in the second half. We needed that in the first half to complete the game. A lot of effort and passion showed up tonight with our group.”
East Central dropped to 7-11 overall and 4-10 in the GAC, while Arkansas Tech improved to 12-6 and 10-4.
The first quarter saw ECU and ATU trade baskets back and forth until an 11-0 scoring run by the Golden suns put the Tigers in an early hole trailing 18-7.
A pair of free throws by Izzy Cummins and back-to-back 3-pointers from Kate Ogle and Tatum Havens stopped the scoring run, but ATU still led 24-15 at the end of the period.
A second 3-pointer from Havens and a trio of free throws from Ashlyn Evans-Thompson got the Tigers out to a quick 6-0 start to open the second quarter. ECU clawed their way back to within three at 24-21, but a 10-0 scoring run from ATU stretched the lead back to double digits.
The Golden Suns remained on top 46-29 heading into halftime.
Both teams were nearly even offensively in the third quarter as the Tigers shot 5-of-15 from the floor while the Golden Suns were 4-of-15. Although ECU outscored ATU 14-12, the Golden Suns still held onto the lead 58-45 going into the final stanza.
The Tigers caught fire and found a rhythm in the fourth quarter as they cut a 15-point deficit down to just one after a layup from Izzy Cummins made the score 68-67. Unfortunately, ECU got a technical foul calling a timeout with 13 seconds remaining which killed the momentum.
Kate Ogle led the Tiger offense with a season-high 17 points. She went 6-for-11 from the field, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point line.
Izzy Cummins was close behind with 16 points, going 5-for-11 from the floor and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Mackenzie Crusoe finished with 11 points shooting 5-for-14 overall and also hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds.
Jalei Oglesby led the Golden Suns with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She sank 9-of-12 free throws. Kaley Shipman was next with 16 points and finished 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.
The Tigers finished 11-of-12 from the free-throw line compared to a 28-of-36 showing by the Golden Suns.
The ECU women’s basketball team will be back in action at 1 p.m. today at Harding University.
