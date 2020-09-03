Ada High senior Michael Huff is believed to be the youngest player ever to win the Oak Hills Club championship.
Huff accomplished the feat last weekend at the Oak Hills Golf and Country club. He needed two playoff holes to edged local standout Jim Kemp to capture the title.
“He has worked on his game all year, and I can think of a better confidence builder than to become the youngest OHCC Club Champion,” said proud father, the elder Michael Huff, who also lost to his son at the tournament.
The younger Huff shot a 79 under difficult course conditions — the greens were fast and pin placements were tough — during Saturday’s first round.
After shooting even on the front nine on Sunday, Huff bogeyed hole No. 10. He chipped in for birdie on No. 15 and after a great tee shot, birdied the par-3 No. 16 hole.
Huff then had a birdie putt on No. 18 to give him the championship, but the ball lipped out. He finished the round with a 2-under 70.
He also had a proud mother — Lashun Huff — after the big win.
“I was so impressed with the growth he displayed in his mental game yesterday. He handled the pressure and the excitement like a true champion,” she said. “He has worked so hard these past few years to reach this point and it shows.”
The Oak Hills Club championship tournament has been a constant at the local course for over 50 years.
