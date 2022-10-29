Hudson joins staff at Oklahoma Baptist

SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist University head coach Jason Eaker has announced the addition of Steve Hudson as the men’s basketball assistant coach. Hudson completes the support staff of two after the hiring of Mitch Hollis in August.
Hudson comes to Oklahoma Baptist after spending the last two seasons with GAC affiliate East Central, where he served as an assistant coach. He brings 38 years of coaching experience, including 25 years as a head coach and 13 as an assistant at the college and high school levels.
Overall, he has a 363-286 record as a head coach. On the high school level, Hudson spent 17 years as a head coach, compiling a 254-184 record. He attained a 73-23 record in 32 high school tournament Invitationals.
A season ago, Hudson coached his 1,000th game to bring his overall mark to 572-431.
In two years with East Central, Hudson contributed to back-to-back GAC tournament appearances, including a win in the quarterfinals in 2021, and coached four all-conference selections.
Prior to his stop in Ada, Hudson wrapped up an 11-year stint on the high school level. From 2009-11, he served as the associate head women’s basketball coach at Sand Springs High School. He turned in a 30-13 record, highlighted by the program’s then-first trip to the state tournament since 1995 and a share of the conference championship in 2010-11.
In 2002-04, he was the head coach at Tulsa East Central High School after spending six years at Richardson (1995-2001) and a season at Okmulgee High School (1994-95). At Tulsa East Central, he had a 31-21 record and finished ranked No. 6 in 2004.
Six seasons in Richardson, Texas, saw a 95-65 record. Hudson was named Coach of the Year in back-to-back seasons (1999-2000) after coaching the Eagles to a Bi-District title (1999).
One year before, Hudson steered Okmulgee to a 20-7 record and an Eastland Conference title (1995). He had a record of 20-7 and was named the Conference Coach of the Year.
From 1983-1994, he coached on the college level at the following spots: Arkansas State (Asst. Coach, 1992-94), University of Notre Dame (Asst. Coach, 1991-92), Wingate College (Head Coach, 1984-88), and Oklahoma Baptist University (Assistant Coach, 1980-83).
Hudson was a part of OBU Hall of Famer Bob Banfield’s staff that finished runner-up in the 1982 District 9 playoffs with a 24-11 record.
Hudson received his first head coaching gig in 1974 at Oklahoma City Northeast High School. He was there until 1980, accumulating 90 wins over the six years. Hudson coached three teams to the Oklahoma State Tournament, including one semi-final berth, and was named Head Coach of the Year in 1976 and 1980.
Hudson graduated from Oklahoma Baptist in 1973 after transferring from Eastern Oklahoma State College in 1972. He was the starting point guard at Eastern for two seasons before being sidelined due to injury. After graduating college he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at East Central (1973-74).
A native and high school graduate (1970) of Coalgate, Hudson started the Coalgate Hall of Fame in 2013.
Hudson is married to his wife of 50 years, Linda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.