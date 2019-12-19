STILLWATER – Some of the speculation surrounding the future of Oklahoma State All-American running back Chuba Hubbard was answered by the tailback himself on Tuesday.
A week after Cowboy coach Mike Gundy said in a teleconference for the Texas Bowl that he believed Hubbard would play in the bowl, the Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, native confirmed that to be true.
OSU will meet Texas A&M Dec. 27 in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.
“I’ve been with this team for some time now, and I just wanted to close out the season the right way,” Hubbard said. “… It was definitely difficult – a lot of these decisions are difficult, the big ones. For me, I wanted to finish the season with my teammates.”
With 1,936 rushing yards on the season, playing in the bowl game gives him an opportunity to become just the second Oklahoma State running back to eclipse 2,000 yards. He’d become just the sixth tailback in the 25-year history of the Big 12 Conference to do so, too.
“Honestly, I forgot about that – I’m going to be honest with you,” Hubbard said. “Obviously, that would be amazing, but like I’ve always said, I’m more focused on winning the game.”
For his teammates, hearing Hubbard would be playing at least one more game brought a level of excitement of having a player who finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
“Any time you get a guy like that out there, it’s exciting to have him for whether it’s one more game or if he comes back,” senior quarterback Dru Brown said. “I’m real excited to play one last time with him. I think everybody is excited to see him play at least one more time.”
But beyond the bowl game, Hubbard’s future is still an enigma.
He said he is taking his decision to declare for the NFL Draft – or return for another year at Oklahoma State – day by day. He will get the opportunity to return home to Canada this weekend and speak more with his family on the decision process.
“There’s pros and cons with everything you do,” Hubbard said. “It really just depends on what you value in football and in life.”
His family won’t be the only resource in making his decision.
Obviously, Hubbard’s decision to play in the bowl game is drawing a reminder for many fans of former Cowboy running back Justice Hill’s decision to forgo the bowl game last year to continue getting healthy before beginning the draft process – in which he re-aggravated his leg injury at the NFL Combine.
“Justice, that’s my brother. We’re real close,” Hubbard said. “… He’s just another resource for me, he’s always there to help me – whether it’s football-making decisions or whatever. I definitely talk to him and when I do make the decision, I’ll definitely talk to him some more.”
The Cowboy tailback has yet to receive the draft grade he requested from the NFL, which gives an estimate of which rounds he could potentially be drafted in. Some of the more recent draft projection websites rank Hubbard as a top-50 prospect, with a potential landing spot in the second round.
“It’ll probably be a big factor,” Hubbard said with a laugh. “It would depend on where I’m going, what round. So that’s definitely going to play a part.”
Hubbard said he is on schedule to graduate with a degree next December, so he doesn’t necessarily see that as something playing a huge factor in his decision to stay or go.
“Whether I come back or not, I’m going to get my degree,” Hubbard said. “I’m going to get that no matter what – that’s a must. I want to get that, for myself, but it’s also for (my family).”
As for his teammates, the consensus seems to be similar to the reaction from the Cowboy players when Hill and Jordan Brailford entered the draft early – complete support for their star teammate.
“I think anybody that knows Chuba will tell him that he needs to make the decision for himself, because at the end of the day, it’s his life,” Brown said. “I’m sure he’s weighing that this could be a life-altering decision, and ultimately he’s going to do what he thinks is best. I’ve always supported him in everything he does.”
