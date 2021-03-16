OkLAHOMA CITY — With Latta trailing by two with 12.6 seconds left in their semifinal battle with Howe, Shilo Fletcher missed a free throw for the Lady Lions.
Taryn Batterton hauled in the rebound and fired a long pass to teammate Trinity Cotanny who looked like she was going to drive to the basket and hit a layup or at worst get fouled.
Cotanny took one dribble and put up a shot, but Howe junior Maddie Ramsey partially blocked it and Raelyn Delt retrieved it for the Lady Lions who held off the Lady Panther for a 41-38 win Friday afternoon in the Big House.
No. 3 Latta ended its season at 23-4, while the second-ranked Lady Lions (25-2) went on to win the state championship with a 71-57 win over No. 5 Silo in Saturday’s title game.
“We’re disappointed of course. Who wouldn’t be?” Latta head coach Bruce Plunk told the Ada News. “But these girls have a lot to be proud of. Our seniors went three straight years to the state tournament and to the semifinals twice. We had a chance to play on Saturday. The ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Delt hit the first of two free throws with 3.4 ticks left but Carson Dean’s extra-long heave at the buzzer fell short.
Dean got free inside and received a pass from Batterton for an easy layup that put Latta ahead 36-35 with just over three minutes left in the contest. But Shiloh Fletcher buried a long 3-pointer with 2:47 left to put Howe in front 38-36.
There was no more scoring until Caitlyn Stacy hit two big free throws for the Lady Lions with 27.3 seconds left to put her team on top 40-36.
Batterton then notched one of her four assists in the contest when she found Cotanny for a basket inside that trimmed the HHS advantage to 40-38 with 14.4 seconds remaining. That set up the game’s exasperating finish.
“We had a great run, but you never want it to end on Friday,” Plunk said.”You could go back and nit-pick it to death. It just came down to they made a couple of more plays than we did.”
The game stayed close throughout. Latta led 12-11 after the first quarter and Howe grabbed a 20-19 halftime lead.
The Lady Panthers used a 10-2 surge to start the third period and after back-to-back buckets by Batterton, the Lady Panthers led 31-24 at the 1:45 mark.
Howe closed the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers from Fletcher and Makayla Twyman and then got an old-fashioned three-point play from Ramsey to start the fourth period. That 9-0 run put the Lady Lions on top 33-31.
Latta post players Cotanny and Batterton were dominant in the paint.
Cotanny led the Latta offense with a game-best 15 points — including a 3-pointer — on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. She also had seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots. Batterton followed with 13 points and sank 6-of-7 field goals. She also had eight rebounds.
Dean added seven points and four rebounds and super-sub Jaylee Willis sank a 3-pointer.
Fletcher finished with 13 points — including three 3-point shots — to pace the Lady Lions. Kalan Nye was next with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.
As a unit, Latta shot 17-of-30 (56.6%) from the field compared to 14-of-45 (31.1%) for Howe. The Lady Lions finished 7-of-12 from the free-throw line, while Batterton shot Latta’s only two free shots and made one.
The Lady Panthers finished with 18 turnovers compared to just eight for Howe.
Latta’s other three losses came to Class A runner-up Vanoss (in overtime), No. 1 Dale (they split) and No. 5 Silo (they also split).
“We’re fortunate to have played 26 games with everything going on. We were blessed with a very good season,” Plunk said.
