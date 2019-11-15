How would Lincoln Riley change the College Football Playoff?

NORMAN — After two weeks of College Football Playoff rankings, there’s already been plenty of debate about which teams deserve to be higher and which should be dropped.
Endless scenarios can be discussed between now and Dec. 8, when the four semifinal teams are announced.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s team is at the center of it because the Sooners (8-1) have lost. And if it were up to him, there would barely be any rankings.
Hear him out.
“I know why they do it. To build it up and TV and all that. But to me they shouldn’t do the TV rankings until — they should just show them at the very end and here’s who’s going. Because, who cares right now?” Riley said. “You’ve got all the biggest and best games [to come], you’ve got all the conference championship games. I mean, nobody knows. That’s how I’ve looked at it.”
Riley means it literally: No rankings except the first and last ones, both coming after Dec. 1.
“It would not change what I do except I’d have to answer less questions leading up to it,” he said. “Honestly, it would not change not one thing. I literally think about it none. I’ve never watched a show.”
Riley has become a broken record on the topic as it pertains to his team. He reminds anyone who will listen that the 10th-ranked Sooners, beginning with Saturday’s game at 13th-ranked Baylor (9-0), must focus on winning — not the scenarios and water-cooler discussions around the CFP.
It worked in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when OU made the playoffs as a one-loss team.
“Last year even after we beat Kansas here — and we didn’t play very good, Kansas wasn’t very good last year — and we beat them here and everybody was like, well, you barely beat a Kansas team that struggled and no way … And it plays out,” Riley said. “We’re lucky. I don’t know that people on the outside understand how strong this conference is right now. This conference is as good as it’s been in a long time, top to bottom. This conference has beat up on each other a little bit and will continue to, which is a sign of a healthy, really darn good conference. And there’s obviously a lot of big, important games coming up.”
• Kelly might travel to Waco: Previously injured linebacker Caleb Kelly is inching closer to game shape and might travel for the Baylor game.
OU’s encouraged by the junior’s progress while recovering from surgery, allowing him to dress out against Iowa State last week. There’s a possibility he could play soon.
“He’s close. It’ll definitely be a consideration,” Riley said regarding allowing Kelly to travel with the team. “I think he’s to the point where he’s physically ready to help us. We’ve been knocking off the rust, but I think we’re getting to the point where we start to seriously start entertaining playing him.”
• Putting defense into context: Scathing reviews of OU’s defense have returned just in time for the Big 12 stretch run.
Back-to-back games allowing more than 40 points have opened the Sooners up to criticism again. Riley has acknowledged the dip in production, but he is pumping the brakes on criticism.
He was encouraged by Parnell Motley’s interception on Iowa State’s two-point conversion, pointing out that the capability for high effort is there. Riley also used the New England Patriots’ recent 37-20 loss to Baltimore as an example.
“Do all of a sudden the New England Patriots suck? Just because the Ravens beat up on them in a game and ran the ball, so all of a sudden their defense is terrible?” he said. “I’m not saying we played the first seven like the New England Patriots did, but I’m saying relatively — and I get it, you’re always judged on your last performance. We get it. That’s what we signed up for. But I also remember those first seven, and those were those same guys and same coaches. And I’m excited about how we’re gonna play in the closing stretch.”
• Sound check: For years, teams have prepared for loud road environments using high-tech sound systems, dubbed-in crowd noise and loud music.
That hasn’t changed, even in 2019, the age of the AirPods, virtual reality and smart watches.
It’s not the sound that prepares players for the road — where OU won 22 games in a row until its loss at K-State in October — but it doesn’t hurt either.
“We’ve got a couple different recorded environments, a couple different opposing team school songs. A few different that we scroll through, so yeah, it gets pretty loud out there,” Riley said. “We’ve got a couple different playlists that the guys roll through. By the end of the year, we know all the songs by heart.”
