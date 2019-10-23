OKLAHOMA CITY — How will they do it?
Perhaps that’s the question.
Who will they do it with is a pretty good question, too, because once you get past Chris Paul, Danilo Gallinari, Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Terrance Ferguson, Dennis Schroder and Nerlens Noel, it’s a bit of a crapshoot who’s going to play and how much on this team and coach Billy Donovan likes to go deep.
Will they do it, whatever it is, quickly is another good question, for the Thunder traded away 60 percent of last season’s starting five in the offseason, receiving a slew of draft picks, a future hall-of-famer in Paul, a terrific player in his prime in Gallinari and a terrific prospect in Gilgeous-Aldander in return.
Still, how this new look team from Oklahoma City eventually coalesces on the floor could be clear by the end of the week or never quite come together at all.
Paul came over from Houston, where Russell Westbrook was sent after Paul George asked to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers to play with his good friend Kawhi Leonard, which brought Gallinari and Gilgeous-Alexander into the OKC fold.
Paul, running the point, and Galinari, a 6-10 forward with an all-court game and deft touch from beyond the 3-point arc, could wind up being OKC’s leading and second-leading scorer. Galinari happens to be coming off his best season, averaging 19.8 points and shooting 43.3 percent from distance in Los Angeles last season.
Whatever it looks like on the floor should be interesting, telling and most certainly different.
A year ago, the Thunder’s identity was clear and repeated often.
Offensively, they wanted to play fast, which meant generating more possessions, more shots and more points in transition.
Pace was key.
Defensively, they wanted to facilitate their offensive identity by turning teams over and controlling the defensive boards, perhaps most notably via opponents’ missed 3-point attempts, a shot they insisted would not go unchallenged as it had too often previously.
Now?
“Play fast,” is bumper-sticker ready, but one season later, it is more is involved.
“We want to be able to play downhill at the basket. We want to be able, obviously, to get stops and get out and run and space the floor,” Donovan said. “I think the more pressure you can put on the basket, the more opportunities you get for free throws, offensive rebounds, kick-out shots.
“From an identity standpoint … how well are we trying to play downhill, how well are we trying to play at the basket. And then, from there, what kinds of shots are we generating.”
As a bumper sticker, it would require the entire back windshield.
“Downhill” means taking the ball toward the basket. There is no more downhill play than a pick-and-roll resulting in an alley-oop dunk.
As it happens, the Thunder have three point guards able to probe the paint, drive the paint or dish off to shooters upon reaching the point.
Playing a distant second fiddle to James Harden in Houston last season, Paul still averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists.
Gilgeous-Alexander is considered OKC’s long-term solution at the position, and averaged 10.9 points and 3.3 assists as a Clipper rookie last year, though this preseason he’s proven more adept at scoring than dishing, averaging 18.8 points and 1.3 assists through four dress rehearsals.
Schroder, backing up and playing alongside Westbrook, was both effective and horribly inconsistent last season, but certainly played downhill.
Alongside that is the desire to share the ball and move the ball. A year ago, no NBA team passed the ball less than the Thunder — 242.4 per game — for a fourth straight season.
Gaillinari said ball movement would be “the secret of our success,” the first week of training camp.
Monday, Adams spoke about moving the ball from one side of the court to the other.
“It’s a lot more difficult to guard if you go from this side of the floor, try an action,” Adams said, “and then go on that side of the floor. The defense has to think about a lot more things.”
A year ago, Oklahoma City averaged 113.9 points, ninth in the league, yet a middle-of-the-pack 109.8 per 100 possessions, 16th in the league.
It’s possible the Thunder could average less points, yet more per 100 possessions, which wouldn’t be a bad thing at all.
Accomplish that, and success would hinge on defense, which was plenty good last season, but also spearheaded by Westbrook, George and Adams, only one of whom remains.
“Get back in transition and don’t give up an easy shot,” Donovan said would be the first part of succeeding defensively
Adams has his own defensive observation.
He said that while Paul George was adept at stealing the ball and the departed Jerami Grant a fair shot blocker, those actions were “saving plays” and “outside of the actual structure of the defense itself,” and “what’s going to win most games is if your base defense collectively as a group is solid.”
If that can happen and the Thunder make a few shots, who knows?
Way back on media day, Paul appeared to make a some news by saying the simplest thing.
“I’m excited about our team,” he said. “We’re going to go out to win every single night … I’m excited about what we have.”
If those pieces he likes can do what they say they want to do, it might turn out pretty well.
