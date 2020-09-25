How OU football made most of an abnormal off week

Alex Grinch had a simple, albeit tongue-in-cheek, message for his players last week: beat bye.
The No. 3 Sooners were off following their 48-0 win over Missouri State on Sept. 12. So, OU’s coaches turned to a fictional opponent as motivation for a far from normal bye week around Norman.
“Coach Grinch said, we got to beat ‘bye,’” said Jaden Davis, one of OU’s starting cornerbacks. “We got to beat ‘bye’ this week and we got to continue to progress.”
Bye weeks rarely follow a season opener — 2011 was the last time it set up that way for the Sooners. And for a team that will not get its regular three-game nonconference slate before starting Big 12 play, OU is trying to expedite any early-season growing pains through its own practices.
“You always believe that practice is important,” said Grinch, who’s in his second year as OU’s defensive coordinator. “This year, you times that by a hundred.”
Still, Grinch concedes it’s impossible to accurately simulate an actual game in practice, and that lack of in-game experience will be a hurdle for OU, as well as every other school.
It should make Saturday’s game between OU and Kansas State all the more interesting from a product standpoint.
“Everything gets cranked up to another level in conference play and playing Power 5 football,” Grinch said, “So those practice reps are increasingly, increasingly important.”
In a non-COVID world, bye-week practices would be reserved for recharging as a program and building depth.
OU newcomer Theo Howard, a receiver transfer from UCLA, said he’s accustomed to a few days off during a bye and that players, who normally don’t see the field on game day, are utilized more.
That wasn’t the case this past week.
“We kept the foot on the pedal,” said Howard, who caught five passes for 63 receiving yards in his OU debut against Missouri State. “We really didn’t have any off days and we had a lot of competitive periods. So it’s definitely different than in the past.”
OU hopes the idle week will play to its advantage with a physical Kansas State team visiting Norman on Saturday.
The Wildcats beat the Sooners 48-41 last season, a loss that still weighs on Grinch from a defensive standpoint.
“When I watch that film, I see a poorly coached team on defense from Oklahoma. I see a very well coached team on offense,” Grinch said, “That pains me to say it, but the facts are the facts.”
Another nonconference game, or two, might have been beneficial for this year’s OU squad to avoid duplicating a similar result. But the focus has been there in practice for the Sooners throughout the past week.
“We have big goals,” Davis said. “We have to take it week-by-week. This week is Kansas State. With that in mind, we’ve attacked this week like any other week. I would say we’ve gone hard. I would say we’ve strained to the ball. We’ve focused on physicality this week.”
———o———
Kansas State at Oklahoma
• When: 11 a.m., Saturday
• Where: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman
• Records & Rankings: OU 1-0, No. 3 AP/Coaches; KSU 0-1, unranked
• TV: FOX
• Radio: KADA-FM 102.3
