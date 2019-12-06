How bowling is making me lose my mind

I think most of you know I do have a real job besides writing this weekly column. I know, shocking right?
That job provides me with an internal sense of satisfaction and purpose, second only to being a Christian and being in church each Sunday.
I look forward to writing this column providing you, the readers, with information about bowling league standings, upcoming events and tournament results. Of course, I like getting my two cents in every now and then, too. Mostly, I greatly appreciate you tolerating my ramblings.
I truly enjoy being a wife, mother, grandmother and all that comes with those titles. I can honestly say I like folding warm towels and doing laundry.
However, as much as I enjoy the camaraderie of bowling, the actual act of bowling stresses me to the max. Forgive me for this rhetorical question, but how can a person (me for example) who carries a 125 average bowl a 106, 150 and a 103?. How?
I came away from this past Monday just shaking my head. I was actually living out Einstein’s purported thought on insanity.
For some reason, I guess the hope that I will do better next time outweighs the negative nagging of the painful reality. No matter, being there each Monday night does give me great joy. Bowlers are just fun folks to be around.
Speaking of fun, coming up Dec. 16 the Monday Night Mixers League will have their annual Christmas party. Bowlers are asked to bring finger foods and favorite snacks.
Ask Brad Fortner to bring his fudge and toffee. It was so very good last week.
Tuesday Night Mixers will also have a Christmas party, but please check with your league president to verify dates and any special events in connection to the party.
Also, the Monday Night Mixers will have a Santa’s Strikers game. Bowlers are asked to bring a $10-and-under wrapped gift. Those gifts will be set on a table and the first person to get a strike gets his/her choice of gifts. The second person to get a strike gets his/her choice at the remaining gifts. This continues (one gift per person) until all gifts are gone. Bowlers must bring a gift to receive a gift and participate in the Santa Strikers game. This game is played during the first game of league or until all gifts have been received.
I have played this game many times and most always, I’m among the very last to get a gift. But again, I keep doing it. What does that say about me?
Finally, Monday and Tuesday night leagues will bowl Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 and will take the week of Christmas and New Year’s off. Again, please verify dates with your respective league presidents.
Good luck and great bowling to you all.
———o———
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 15of 36)
1 NAPA 37
2 Snap On 36
3 KaCee Bar 36
4 Native Strikers 34
5 Split Decision 34
6 Rob’s ProShop 33
7 Misfits 32
8 B&S Construction 32
9 Gutter Done 32
10 Tatum Trucking 30.5
11 The Bowling Stones 29
12 Splitz & Giggles 29
13 The Replacements 26.5
14 Spare Me 20
15 Strike-A-Lacka 20
16 The Gutter Gang 15
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Misfits – 757, B&S Construction – 753, Spare Me – 690.
Scratch series team: B&S Construction – 2102, Misfits – 2066, Native Strikers – 1982.
Men’s scratch game: Bryan Beauchamp – 246, Tanner Hillard – 225, James Ross — 215.
Men’s scratch series: Bryan Beauchamp – 665, Tanner Hilliard – 604, James Ross — 580.
Women’s scratch game: Derrek Thompson – 241, Skye Buck - 189, Brenda Rowland — 176.
Women’s scratch series: Derrek Thompson – 594, Skye Buck – 521, Brenda Rowland — 488.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 15 of 36)
1 R2D2 and C 43
2 Rob’s ProShop 42
3 Ben’s TV 41
4 Bronson’s Body Shop 31
5 D’JAVu 29
6 Misfits 23
7 Pin Pals 19
8 Bush 6
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body – 829, D’JAVu – 724, Ben’s TV – 691.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body– 2343, Rob’s ProShop - 1982, Ben’s TV – 1957.
Men’s scratch game: Josh Dean – 288, Ken Hoyle – 279, Jim Rice – 267.
Men’s scratch series: Josh Dean – 691, Ken Hoyle – 689, Robbin George — 683.
Women’s scratch game: Rebecca Williams – 170, Amy Adams -169, Gloria Pryor – 165.
Women’s scratch series: Gloria Pryor– 457, Jana Adams – 436, Geneva Cole — 413.
