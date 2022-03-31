PAULS VALLEY — The Latta Panthers’ impressive start to the 2022 golf season continued Monday at the Pauls Valley Invitational.

Coach Matt Bryant’s club shot a sizzling 312 to win the team title. Host Pauls Valley was runner-up at 327, Tishomingo was third at 336 and Kingston placed fourth at 338. Velma-Alma rounded out the Top 5 with a score of 357.

The Panthers set another record low with their round of 312.

“That one will be hard to beat,” Bryant said.

Latta senior Tristan Terpstra captured the Pauls Valley Invitational medalist crown by shooting a 75.

Four players shot a 76 — Crue Garrett of Velma-Alma, Parker Pogue of Latta, CJ Pratt of Tishomingo and Karston Rennie of Pauls Valley. They officially finished in that order due to a scorecard playoff.

Rhett Gray was next for Latta with an 80, while Teegan Lancaster was right behind with an 81. Carter Dotson rounded out the LHS scoring with a 90. Camden Jones played as an individual for the Panthers and shot a 95.

Byng High School sent three golfers to Pauls Valley. Alex Gustin led the Pirates with a 106 followed by Ty Wilson at 114 and Kaden Hawkins at 120.

The Panthers are back in action on April 5 at the Turner Invitational hosted by Falconhead Resort Country Club in Burneyville.

Monday, March 28

Pauls Valley Invitational

Team Standings

1. LATTA 312

2. Pauls Valley 1 327

3. Tishomingo 336

4. Kingston 338

5. Velma-Alma 357

6. Pauls Valley 2 361

7. Davis 367

8. Purcell 381

9. Elmore City 399

10. Pauls Valley 3 404

11. Washington 417

12. Madill 448

13. Bethany 465

Top Individual Results

1. Tristan Terpstra, Latta 75

2. Crue Garrett, Velma-Alma 76

3. Parker Pogue, Latta 76

4. CJ Pratt, Tish 76

5. Karston Rennie, PV 76

6. Aaron Ellis, Kingston 79

7. Gavin Crouch, PV 80

8. Rhett Gray, Latta 80

9. Hunter Estep, Tish 81

10. Teegan Lancaster, Latta 81

11. Josh Nelson, Elmore City 81

Latta Individual Results

Tristan Terpstra 75

Parker Pogue 76

Rhett Grey 80

Teegan Lancaster 81

Carter Dotson 90

Camden Jones 95

Byng Individual Results

Alex Gustin 106

Ty Wilson 114

Kaden Hawkins 120

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

