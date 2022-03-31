PAULS VALLEY — The Latta Panthers’ impressive start to the 2022 golf season continued Monday at the Pauls Valley Invitational.
Coach Matt Bryant’s club shot a sizzling 312 to win the team title. Host Pauls Valley was runner-up at 327, Tishomingo was third at 336 and Kingston placed fourth at 338. Velma-Alma rounded out the Top 5 with a score of 357.
The Panthers set another record low with their round of 312.
“That one will be hard to beat,” Bryant said.
Latta senior Tristan Terpstra captured the Pauls Valley Invitational medalist crown by shooting a 75.
Four players shot a 76 — Crue Garrett of Velma-Alma, Parker Pogue of Latta, CJ Pratt of Tishomingo and Karston Rennie of Pauls Valley. They officially finished in that order due to a scorecard playoff.
Rhett Gray was next for Latta with an 80, while Teegan Lancaster was right behind with an 81. Carter Dotson rounded out the LHS scoring with a 90. Camden Jones played as an individual for the Panthers and shot a 95.
Byng High School sent three golfers to Pauls Valley. Alex Gustin led the Pirates with a 106 followed by Ty Wilson at 114 and Kaden Hawkins at 120.
The Panthers are back in action on April 5 at the Turner Invitational hosted by Falconhead Resort Country Club in Burneyville.
———o———
Monday, March 28
Pauls Valley Invitational
Team Standings
1. LATTA 312
2. Pauls Valley 1 327
3. Tishomingo 336
4. Kingston 338
5. Velma-Alma 357
6. Pauls Valley 2 361
7. Davis 367
8. Purcell 381
9. Elmore City 399
10. Pauls Valley 3 404
11. Washington 417
12. Madill 448
13. Bethany 465
Top Individual Results
1. Tristan Terpstra, Latta 75
2. Crue Garrett, Velma-Alma 76
3. Parker Pogue, Latta 76
4. CJ Pratt, Tish 76
5. Karston Rennie, PV 76
6. Aaron Ellis, Kingston 79
7. Gavin Crouch, PV 80
8. Rhett Gray, Latta 80
9. Hunter Estep, Tish 81
10. Teegan Lancaster, Latta 81
11. Josh Nelson, Elmore City 81
Latta Individual Results
Tristan Terpstra 75
Parker Pogue 76
Rhett Grey 80
Teegan Lancaster 81
Carter Dotson 90
Camden Jones 95
Byng Individual Results
Alex Gustin 106
Ty Wilson 114
Kaden Hawkins 120
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.