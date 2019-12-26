Hot-shooting Vanoss KOs Kingston

Emrie Ellis got Vanoss off to a quick start and then she got help from her friends in a 64-34 win over Kingston in the late game Thursday at the 43rd Annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
Vanoss, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, stayed unbeaten at 11-0 on the year, while Kingston — No. 13 in Class 3A — dropped to 2-4.
Vanoss will tangle with Christian Heritage Academy at 8 p.m. Friday night in a semifinal contest, while Kingston faces Canute at 4:30 p.m. in consolation play.
"We played well. We did a lot of things we need to do to win. There are also some things we need to do if we're going to compete with CHA tomorrow," said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
Ellis scored 11 of her team's first 13 points to help the Lady Wolves start the game on a 17-5 run. That VHS surge was capped early in the second quarter when freshman Trinity Belcher, all 5-foot, 1-inch of her, grabbed a rebound and threw an outlet pass to Emily Wilson for a layup.
Then, Lizzy Simpson scored inside at the 6:03 mark to give Vanoss its 12-point lead.
Kingston had cut the lead to 19-13 after a 3-pointer by Presley McKnight at the 4:39 mark of the second period. Vanoss answered with a 10-2 surge capped when Alexus Belcher banked in a 3-pointer that put the Lady Wolves in front 30-15.
Vanoss led 33-19 at halftime.
The Lady Wolves started the third quarter on an 11-4 run and after an Emily Wilson drained a 3-pointer, Vanoss led 44-23 at the 3:56 point of the period.
Ellis hit three consecutive jumpers at the halfway point of the final frame to put Vanoss ahead 62-30. She finished with a game-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting. The University of Arkansas commit hit a pair of 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds and blocked six shots.
"Emrie's a pretty solid player. When she's focused, she's not bad," Hurt said.
Wilson hit 7-of-12 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and scored 17 for Vanoss. She also had eight assists.
Lizzy Simpson went a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor for 12 points to go with a team-best nine rebounds.
Brit Henderson led the way for the Lady Redskins with 11 points and four rebounds. Presley McKnight and Ryan Herdon followed with six points each.
Vanoss finished 28-of-47 (59.6%) from the field compared to a 12-of-47 (25.5%) shooting performance by Kingston.
Hurt said his team will need to be better against the Lady Crusaders.
"CHA has the best guard play we'll see all year. They have some of the best guard play in any class," Hurt said. "They're two best guards are studs. Our guards will have to step up their level of play tomorrow."
