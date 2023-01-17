VANOSS — The Vanoss Wolves put away Asher early in a 68-38 win over the Indians Friday night inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Vanoss, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 16-1 heading into a showdown with No. 10 Allen on the road tonight. Asher dropped to 3-15.
In the girls contest, the Lady Wolves held Asher to a single point in the second quarter on the way to a 53-21 triumph.
The Vanoss girls are also No. 3 in Class A and improved to 17-0 on the year. Vanoss also battles 18th-ranked Allen tonight.
The Asher girls left at 6-13.
BOYS
Vanoss 68 Asher 38
The Wolves got rolling early, building first-half leads of 23-10 and 50-19.
Vanoss junior Brayden Cannon continued his steady play with 20 points, including four 3-point makes. Carter Perry followed with 15 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers, while Layne Thrower also reached double digits with 14 points.
Logan Hulbutta added 10 points to the balanced VHS attack.
Senior Tristan Reese led the Indians with 19 points. Dayton Fowler and Gunner Lehman both sank 3-pointers for Asher.
GIRLS
Vanoss 53, Asher 21
The Vanoss girls lead 15-7 after the first quarter but took control with a pivotal 18-1 volley in the second period to build a 33-8 halftime lead.
The Lady Wolves also turned in a balanced scoring attack.
Sophomore Caidence Cross and senior Madi Faust scored 12 points apiece to pace the VHS club. Junior Avery Ellis was close behind with 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Livi Ellis and Eryn Khoury chipped in six points apiece for the home team. Jace Underwood and Trinity Belcher both hit 3-point baskets.
Freshman Cadence Leba scored a team-high 11 points for Asher, including three 3-point shots. Junior Alexis Johnson hit a 3-pointer and added six points for the Lady Indians.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.