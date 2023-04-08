VANOSS — Host Vanoss shut the door on a pair of impressive victories Thursday at the Vanoss Festival.
‘The Lady Wolves started the day with a 7-1 win over Varnum before speeding past Asher 9-1 in Game 2.
Coach Jacob Grace’s squad, ranked No. 14 in Class 3A, improved to 14-10 on the year heading into Friday’s festival action.
The Tupelo Lady Tigers also won a pair of Vanoss Festival games on Thursday. They shut out Varnum 9-0 before handing Healdton a 14-3 loss.
Coach Dustin Romines’ squad, ranked No. 7 in Class, improved to 13-6.
Stonewall split a pair of close festival contests, dropping a 10-9 decision to Class 3A No. 20 Healdton before edging Ada 5-4.
Vanoss 7, Varnum 1
The Lady Wolves led 7-0 before Varnum scratched for its only run in the top of the sixth inning.
Vanoss finished with 11 hits, led by Jacee Underwood who went 3-for-4 with a run scored. Madi Faust went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Eryn Khoury also had two hits and drove in a run for the home team.
Zoe Cagle finished 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Vanoss.
Mindy Wildcat went 2-for-3 to pace Varnum at the plate.
Vanoss 9, Asher 1
Vanoss led just 3-1 before scoring five times in the bottom of the fifth inning to get some breathing room.
The Lady Wolves ended the game with 11 hits, led by Hailee Brown who finished 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Abby Ortega went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored and Zoe Cagle also had a pair of hits for Vanoss. Madi Faust finished 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Trinity Belcher ended up 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Eryn Khoury cracked a double for the hosts.
Asher ended with four hits, including a 2-for-3 outing by Magi Melton. Cadence Leba and Charlee Crowly had the other two Vanoss hits.
Tupelo 9, Varnum 0
The Lady Tigers scored six runs in the top of the third to take charge of the five-inning contest.
Tupelo collected nine hits in the game. Marley Crites finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and Carli Cox went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Raylee Jones finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Kayle Watson was also credited with two RBIs. Kylee Watson finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored for the locals.
Tupelo 14, Healdton 3
The game was tied at 2-2 after the first inning but the Lady Tigers kept scoring and Healdton’s offense went cold. Tupelo scored in every inning, including four runs in the top of the sixth and final frame.
Maci Gaylor and Kylee Watson both clubbed home runs in Tupelo’s 17-hit barrage. Watson finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Gaylor ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Jaycee Stringer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Marley Crites finished 2-for-4 and scored once. Jade Ellis finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Liz Sliger went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Bailey Battles also had a pair of hits for the Lady Tigers and Carli Cox ended up 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Tigers.
Kiki Jones finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to pace an eight-hit Healdton offense.
Healdton 10,
Stonewall 9
Healdton led 5-2 heading into a crazy seventh inning.
Stonewall erupted for seven runs in the top of the seventh frame to overtake Healdton — a lead for the moment — at 9-5.
However, the Lady Bulldogs scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the win. Jentri Riner clubbed a two-out, three-RBI double to give the Lady Bulldogs a walk-off victory.
Both teams finished with 11 hits apiece.
Freshman Landree Dye led the way for Stonewall, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Lilly Wyche finished 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored and Faith Ross went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jakobi Worcester belted a double and drove in two runs for the Lady Longhorns.
Harleigh Veal finished 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI to pace Healdton at the plate. Raegn Wingo went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored and Bella Spellman finished 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored for the Lady Bulldogs.
