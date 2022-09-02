Host UCO rallies past East Central volleyball team

EDMOND — Despite claiming the opening set, the East Central University volleyball team dropped a four-set decision to Central Oklahoma Wednesday night at Hamilton Field House.
ECU lost 25-22, 11-25, 14-25, and 20-25 in its first meeting of the season with the Bronchos. As a team, UCO had the advantage over ECU in kills, blocks, digs, and assists.
The Tigers fell to 0-5 on the young season.
“We have to stay consistent and aggressive,” ECU head coach Cheri Lindsay said. “We know what needs to change so now it’s just putting it to work.”
Statistical leaders for the Tigers included Emma Strickland, Nyah Walker, Lisa Gonzalez, and Alejandra Delgado. Strickland led the team with 11 kills while Walker had seven of her own.
Gonzalez notched her third double-double of the season with 11 assists and 10 digs. Alejandra Delgado tallied 25 digs for a strong performance in the back row.
The East Central University volleyball team had one day off before heading to Denton, Texas, for the 2022 Denton Volleyfest. The Tigers will play Fort Hays State University at 1 p.m. today and then Missouri Southern at 7 p.m.
ECU will wrap up the weekend Saturday against Eastern New Mexico University at 10 a.m. and Midwestern State University at 4 p.m.
