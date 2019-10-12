Host Tuttle eliminates Byng in 4A

TUTTLE – Host Tuttle cranked out 15 hits, including a pair of home runs, and powered past the Byng Lady Pirates 13-3 Thursday afternoon in a Class 4A Regional Tournament elimination game.
Byng, which saw its season conclude at 21-16-1, collected seven hits. Joelee Williams led the way with a 2-for-2 effort with a double, one RBI and one run scored.
The Lady Pirates’ five remaining hits came from five different players. Britney Brooks-Teel and Alexa Thompson were each 1-for-2. Brooks-Teel scored a run and drew a walk. Trenity Miller, Maddie Kelough and Krosby Clinton were each 1-for-3. Miller knocked in a run, Kelough scored once and Clinton hit a double.
Addison McGill took the pitching loss.
Tuttle led 3-0 through two innings before Byng finally got on the board in the third inning off McKinley Feazle’s sacrifice fly, scoring Williams, who had doubled earlier in the inning.
However, the Lady Tigers got some separation with five runs in the bottom of the third to take control.
The Lady Pirates’ other two runs came in the fourth on back-to-back run-scoring singles by Williams and Miller.
Tuttle responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth to place the run-rule into effect.
The Lady Tigers later lost to Tecumseh 15-9 in the regional championship if-necessary contest and finished the season at 33-8.
