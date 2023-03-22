TUPELO — The Ada High School softball team hit the ball well, two players hit home runs and the offense produced 10 runs in its season-opener on a chilly Monday evening at Tupelo.
However, on this day, the host Lady Tigers hit the ball a little better.
Tupelo blasted three home runs, piled up 19 hits and outlasted the Lady Cougars 19-10 in a high-scoring affair that lasted just six innings due to the run rule.
Coach Dustin Romines’ club improved to 4-3 on the year.
Ada traveled to Latta to face the host Lady Panthers Tuesday night. Tupelo was scheduled to play Asher in a home game on Tuesday.
Both local teams now head to the 2023 Beast of the East Tournament, which runs Thursday through Saturday at Stonewall. Ada faces Tecumseh JV at 11:30 a.m. in a first-round matchup, while Tupelo battles Sulphur at 2:30 p.m.
Monday’s contest went back and forth until Tupelo struck for eight runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Abbey Strong led off the game with a base hit and Ariana Munoz followed with a two-run homer that put the Lady Cougars ahead 2-0.
After Tupelo scored four error-aided runs in the bottom of the first, Ada countered with a four-run volley of its own in the top of the second inning.
Strong’s two-run double and Jakobi Williams’ RBI double were the big blows of that frame as the visitors surged in front 6-4.
Kylee Watson blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning that put the home team back on top 7-6.
Ada regained the lead when Kiki Williams hit a base hit to start the third inning and Gracie Dotson followed with a two-run bomb that made it 8-7.
Tupelo followed with its huge eight-run outburst in the bottom of the inning. That big frame included a solo home run by Carli Cox and a two-run triple by Jaycee Stringer.
In the top of the fourth inning, Munoz doubled and late scored on an RBI infield single by Rylynn Truett and Abbey Strong raced home on a groundout by Williams. Those two runs trimmed the THS advantage to 15-10.
However, Tupelo tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fifth before Macy Gaylor hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kylee Watson led a 20-hit Tupelo offense, going 4-for-4 with the home run, a double, four RBIs and four runs scored. Cox finished 3-for-4 with her solo blast, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Paige Kingston also had three hits for the home team.
Crites and Stringer both had two hits and drove in two runs for the Lady Tigers. Crites scored three times and Stringer scored a pair of runs.
Raylee Jones ended up 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Liz Sliger finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts.
Munoz paced Ada at the plate, going 3-for-3 with her home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Strong went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order.
Six of Tupelo’s runs were unearned.
