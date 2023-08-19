TUPELO — The host Tupelo Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to end the game early and strolled past Rock Creek 11-3 in the first round of the 2023 Tupelo Baseball In Tournament.
In other first-round games involving local teams, Silo socked Stonewall 12-0 and Byng bounced Moss 11-1.
The tournament continued on Friday and will wrap up today with games beginning at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.
Tupelo 11, Rock Creek 3
The Tigers walked off when Taecyn Meek hit an RBI single that scored Kane Wilkerson to cap the five-run uprising.
Luke Foreman led a 10-hit THS offense, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored. Meek finished 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBIs and Cash Wafford ended up 2-for-3 with a double,
Colton Bourland drove in two runs for the tournament hosts.
THS pitchers Brody McCollum and Wafford combined to allow just two Rock Creek hits.
Silo 12, Stonewall 0
Silo hurler Britton Salsbury struck out five, walked none and scattered two hits in the three-inning run rule.
The Rebels scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning to take control early. Silo took advantage of seven walks and two hit batters in the game.
Salsbury also led Silo — which collected eight total hits — at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored. Z Sander finished 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored from his leadoff spot. L Langley went 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
Stonewall got base hits from Taegus Pogue and Tyler Larsh.
Byng 11, Moss 1
Byng led 5-1 before piling up six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game via the run rule. The game was over when Naaman Lee walked with the bases loaded to force in the sixth run of the frame.
The Pirates managed just four hits in the game but took advantage of six walks, five hit batters and three Moss errors.
Cooper McCagle led the BHS offense from the top of the batting order, going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Mason Carter finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Kendon Wood went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Hagen Graham picked up the mound win. He struck out six, walked three and didn’t allow a hit or a run in 2.1 innings. Kix Stephens recorded the final five outs of the game and had one strikeout and one walk. He gave up two hits and one earned run.
Sebastian Orozco smashed a double and Trever Story drove in the lone run for the Moss club.
