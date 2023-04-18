ROFF — Dylan Reed would probably admit he didn’t have his best stuff on the mound against tradition-rich Dale for six innings during the finals of the 2023 Roff Spring Baseball Tournament Saturday at Tiger Field.
However, when the RHS senior returned to the mound in the top of the seventh inning, he was in rare form. Reed — looking more like a closer than a starter — overpowered the heart of the Dale batting order to help the Tigers secure a 7-5 victory over the Pirates to claim the tournament championship. He struck out the side, pitching around a one-out single to Kash Van Brunt to slam the door on Dale.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 17-6 while Dale — No. 3 in Class 2A — left town at 12-5.
The Tigers had disposed of Class B No. 4 Calumet 13-0 in a Friday night semifinal contest. Roff will wrap up its pre-playoff schedule at 6 p.m. tonight versus Class 2A No. 11 Panama in a game played at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.
Veteran Roff head coach Danny Baldridge expected a dogfight against Dale and that’s exactly what his team got.
“I expected it to be. It was two good clubs prepping for the playoffs. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Baldridge told The Ada News in the postgame celebration.
Roff 7, Dale 5
The Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second to quickly build a 7-1 lead and it looked like Roff might roll to its third straight lopsided tournament win. But Dale would have none of that.
Roff struggled a bit offensively from that point on, going scoreless over the final four innings.
Dale standout Dayton Forsythe hit a two-run homer in the top of the second inning and ripped a solo shot in the top of the fifth to almost single-handedly cut the RHS advantage to 7-4.
In the top of the sixth inning, Cason Richardson led off with a double and scored on a clutch, two-out, RBI single by nine-hole hitter Denton Forsythe to get Dale within 7-5.
Dayton Forsythe nearly drove in another run. He followed Denton’s hit with a line drive that looked like it might drop for extra bases but Roff center fielder Tallen Bagwell made a running catch to end that threat.
Reed then took care of business in the top of the seventh inning. He struck out five and walked one in a determined complete-game effort.
“He was able to grind it out and there at the end to shut it down and hold them at bay,” Baldridge said. “He hung a couple of pitches to the Forsythe kid, who can hit. If you leave it elevated, he’s going to get it out of here. Hat’s off to him for not missing. But in the end in that last inning, he did his job.”
Bagwell also delivered the biggest hit of the game for the Tigers, crushing a three-run homer over the wall in right-center field in the bottom of the second inning that gave Roff its’ 7-1 advantage.
“Everybody knows him as a pitcher, but he’s a great center fielder,” Baldridge said. “We’ve been really working with him, well all of them really, on a right-center approach (at the plate). When we do that we’re pretty tough. We get way better.”
Brand Wilson drove in the first run in the second inning with an RBI single.
The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning without the aid of a hit. That frame featured a hit batter, three walks, a Dale error and an untimely passed ball by the Pirates.
Dale relief pitcher Cade Dickinson kept his team in the game with a stellar outing. He struck out four, walked none and allowed just one hit — a one-out single by Bill McCarter in the bottom of the fourth inning — in four scoreless innings of relief. Richardson absorbed the mound loss for Dale, He walked three, struck out one and allowed five earned runs in two innings.
McCarter was the lone Roff batter with more than one hit. He finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored in a seven-hit RHS offense.
Dale finished with 10 hits and Dayton Forsythe led the way, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the DHS batting order. Easton Edmondson and Denton Forsythe added two hits each for the visitors.
Baldridge said he and his team are looking forward to the playoffs, which begin with a Class B District Tournament matchup with Springer at 4 p.m. Thursday at Tiger Field. Senior Night ceremonies will also take place that evening.
“I think we’re in a better place now than we were in the fall. We rolled through 31-0 and then lost that last one,” Baldridge said. “We always play a tough schedule but we really ramped it up this spring. We saw some phenomenal teams and didn’t win them all but we competed. I feel really good right now. If you had asked me this about five or six weeks ago, I might not have been able to answer it.”
Roff 13, Calumet 0
Tallen Bagwell tossed a dominant, four-inning no-hitter against the Chieftains. He struck out seven with just one walk and faced only 12 batters.
The Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning before erupting for eight more in the bottom of the third to wrap up the run-rule victory.
Dylan Reed cracked a three-run homer during the RHS third-inning blitz and Brand Wilson blasted a two-run shot to get the frame started.
Cade Baldridge blasted a grand slam in the second inning and Easton Riddle drove in the first run of the contest with an RBI double.
Beau Joplin ended up 1-for-1 with a double and two runs scored in Roff’s nine-hit attack and Kaden Darnell went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.