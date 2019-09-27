ROFF – The second-ranked Roff Tigers outscored the opposition by a 49-0 count and needed just nine innings of play to roll to a Class A District title Wednesday at Tiger Field.
Coach Ead Simon’s club beat Vanoss by scores of 13-0 and 19-0 and crushed Geronimo 17-0. In Wednesday’s other game, Vanoss blanked Geronimo 3-0.
Championship
Roff 19, Vanoss 0
Talon Bagwell homered and Easton Riddle pitched a three-inning shutout for Roff in the district title game. The Tigers improved to 27-3 with the three victories.
Talon Bagwell drove in four runs, scored three times and walked twice, and the Tigers pounded out nine hits.
Brady Benedict finished 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and a run scored, and Tanner Graves ended up 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored.
Trayson Miller (1-for-1 with a double) and Wil Joplin (1-for-3 with a double) each drove in two runs, while Cade Baldridge (1-for-2) picked up one RBI and scored once.
Riley Vasquez had two of the three Vanoss hits in the game, while Eric Hatton finished 1-for-1.
Vanoss 3, Geronimo 0
Riley Vasquez fired a three-hit shutout and finished 3-for-3 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored Wednesday as the Wolves landed a spot in the district finals.
Vasquez struck out 10 batters and walked four in pitching all seven innings.
Fernando Hernandez was 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored for the Wolves, and Roper Bolin ended up 1-for-2 with a walk as Vanoss totaled five hits.
Roff 17, Geronimo 0
Trayson Miller and Aiden Bagwell each smacked a home run, and Drew Sheppard fired a three-inning no-hitter in a lopsided first-round game.
Brady Benedict and and Aiden Bagwell were each 3-for-3. Benedict doubled once, drove in four runs and scored twice. Bagwell hit a double, knocked in three runs and scored twice.
In contributing to Roff’s 13-hit assault, Talon Bagwell went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. Joplin finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and three runs scored.
Miller picked up three RBIs while going 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Baldridge and Tanner Graves were each 1-for-2 with a walk. Baldridge scored twice.
Roff 13, Vanoss 0
Trayson Miller cranked out two home runs while driving in four runs and scoring twice in a 2-for-2 performance for the Tigers in their district opener.
Brady Benedict and Coby Simon combined for a three-inning no-hitter. Benedict worked the first two innings for the win, as he struck out two and gave up just one walk.
Four Tigers had two hits apiece, and Roff compiled 13 for the game.
Kagan Huneycutt and Talon Bagwell were each 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Huneycutt also knocked in a run.
Benedict and Wil Joplin each finished 2-for-3. Benedict doubled once, drove home four runs and scored once. Joplin picked up two RBIs and scored twice.
Aiden Bagwell, Simon and Tanner Graves were each 1-for-2. Bagwell knocked in a run and scored once, and Simon scored two runs and drew a walk.
Tupelo wins pair Wednesday
TUPELO – Tye Gould went 3-for-3 from the plate with a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored Wednesday, and the ninth-ranked Tupelo Tigers thumped Wapanucka 13-3 in four innings in Class B District Tournament action.
That victory came after Tupelo crushed Coleman 12-2 earlier in the day. The Tigers moved to 14-8 on the season. Both games lasted just four innings.
Game 2
Tupelo 13, Wapanucka 3
Gould’s effort led a 13-hit attack. Four other Tupelo players collected two hits apiece. Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain finished 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Cody Airington, Kody Price and Harley Davidson each had 2-for-3 performances. Airington hit a double, knocked in two runs, scored once and drew a walk. Price picked up two RBIs, and Davidson had one.
James Beach went 1-for-1 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and a pair of walks. Ty Bourland ended up 1-for-2 with a run scored.
Three Tiger pitchers combined for a four-hitter. Starter Airington got the win, as he surrendered two runs off two hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Martinez-Chamberlain and Beach made relief appearances.
Game 1
Tupelo 12, Coleman 2
Cody Airington clubbed two home runs while going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored in the Tigers’ district opener.
Bentley Bills contributed big to Tupelo’s 11-hit attack by finishing 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Ethan Norfleet doubled and knocked in two runs while scoring twice in a 1-for-3 effort. Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain and Kody Price ended up 1-for-2 with one RBI.
Bourland, who was 1-for-1 with a run scored and two walks, pitched a three-hitter while striking out five and walking only one. Just one of the two Coleman runs was earned.
Tye Gould and James Beach had 1-for-3 efforts, and each scored a pair of runs.
