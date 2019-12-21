SHAWNEE — Shawnee closed the game with a 9-0 run and upended the Ada Cougars 45-35 Friday night inside the Performing Arts and Athletic Center.
The Wolves, ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, improved to 4-1 on the year while Ada — No. 5 in Class 4A — dropped to 5-2.
The Ada boys had pulled within 36-36 before Shawnee received three baskets from 6-foot, 4-inch junior Joe Maytubby during that closing run.
In the girls' game, Shawnee's Aubrie Megehee nailed a running jumper in the lane with 12 seconds to go as the Lady Wolves edged the Lady Cougars 33-32.
BOYS
Shawnee 45, Ada 35
Junior Jaxson Robinson led the way for the Cougars with 19 points. However, 16 of those came in the first half as he was only 1-of-4 from the field over the final two quarters. Robinson did drain three treys in the game and also corralled five rebounds on the night.
Sophomore Kaden Cooper had a big night on the boards and defensively for Ada as he pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked four shots to go along with two points. Trey Havens tallied six points off a pair of 3-point buckets.
Ada trailed 26-22 at the half but used a 9-5 run in the third period to force the 31-all deadlock at the end of three.
Havens canned both of his 3-pointers during that third quarter, the second of which led to the 31-31 tie.
GIRLS
Shawnee 33, Ada 32
Like the Ada boys, the Lady Cougars had a game-ending scoreless drought, as Shawnee came away with the slim win.
Ada led 32-29 before going scoreless over the final 3:44.
Twenty-one of the Lady Wolves' 33 points came from the bench as Esabelle Ramirez led the way with 10 points and Amaya Martinez added eight.
Landyn Owens topped the Ada scoring with 10 points. She also collected three steals and four rebounds. Amaya Frizell tallied eight points as she was 4-of-6 from the charity stripe.
The game was tied at 26-all heading into the fourth quarter.
All four of the teams will do battle again on Jan. 3 in Ada.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Dec. 20
GIRLS
At Shawnee
Shawnee 33, Ada 32
ADA 8 8 10 6 — 32
SHAWNEE 5 9 12 7 — 33
ADA – Landyn Owens 10, Amaya Frizell 8, Alexus Hamilton 7, Shayla Wofford 4, Tatum Havens 3.
SHAWNEE – Esabelle Ramirez 10, Amaya Martinez 8, Aubrie Megehee 6, Tristyn Napier 3, Alesia Thomas 3, Tatum Sparks 2, Kaylie Henry 1.
3-point goals: Hamilton 1, Havens 1 (A); Thomas 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
BOYS
At Shawnee
Shawnee 45, Ada 35
ADA 12 10 9 4 — 35
SHAWNEE 13 13 5 14 — 45
ADA– Jaxson Robinson 19, Trey Havens 6, Jake Shannon 2, Kaden Cooper 2, David Johnson 2, Austin Eastwood 2, Wyatt Brown 2.
SHAWNEE – Tanner Morris 11, Joe Maytubby 10, Jaylon Orange 8, J'Briell Easley 7, Ka'Veon Sharp 5, Isaiah Willis 4.
3-point goals: Robinson 3, Havens 2 (A); Morris 3, Orange 1, Sharp 1 (S).
Fouled Out: None.
