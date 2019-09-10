ROFF – Danleigh Harris pitched a six-inning, four-hitter while Kailyn Gore went 3-for-3 from the plate with a triple, a double, two runs batted in and two runs scored Saturday, and the Roff Lady Tigers drilled Davis 9-1 in the championship game of the 23rd Annual Roff Fast Pitch Tournament.
The finals win hiked Roff to a perfect 15-0 on the season, while Class 3A Davis dropped to 15-7,
Harris struck out six and allowed just one walk. The one Davis run was earned.
Gore was one of four Roff players with multiple hits. Chloe Eldred (2-for-3) and Paige Mayfield (2-for-4 with a double) each knocked in two runs, while Alliyah Reeves ended up 2-for-3 with a walk. The Lady Tigers compiled 11 hits.
Maddie Adair was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a walk, and Harris finished 1-for-3 with one RBI and a walk.
The Lady Tigers broke the game open with a five-run third inning after leading 1-0 to that point.
Roff 6, Allen 0
Harris tossed a five-inning, four-hit shutout, and the Lady Tigers upended the Allen Lady Mustangs.
She struck out 10 and walked just one.
Payton Owens drove home half of the Lady Tigers’ six runs in going 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Reeves (1-for-2 with a double) and Gore (1-for-3) each picked up one RBI. Eldred and Harris were each 1-for-2 as Eldred scored a run.
Ada 6, Stonewall 1
Alyssa Colungo pitched a three-hitter while Katey Read went 2-for-3 from the plate and scored a run Saturday, and the Ada Lady Cougars topped Stonewall, 6-1
Colungo struck out six and allowed just one walk in pitching all five innings. The only Stonewall run was earned.
Torri Bray, in going 1-for-3, knocked in a pair of runs for Ada. Colungo was 1-for-2 with a double and scored a run. Ada also got hits from Klynn Brown and Amaya Frizell.
Kaylee Ford took the pitching loss and was 1-for-2 with a run scored for the Lady Longhorns, as Brittney Littlefield (1-for-1 with a walk) and Mahayla Walker (1-for-3) had the other Stonewall hits.
Davis 14, Ada 1
Ada spoiled the shutout in the top of the fifth inning when Kinsley Goza singled, stole second and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Katey Reed.
Davis got a home run by Lynsey Martin. Kobee Jones pitched all five innings of the run-rule victory with six strikeouts.
Cydnee Miller finished 1-for-3 for the Lady Cougars.
Ada 8, Varnum 2
Katey Read finished 2-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs to power the Ada Cougars past Varnum 8-2 during a Friday tournament victory.
Amaya Frizell also had two hits for the Lady Cougars. Torri Bray, Cydnee Miller, Stormie Poole and Kinsley Goza also had hits for Ada.
Alyssa Colungo struck out four in the Ada victory. The Lady Cougars are now 4-8 on the season after going 2-2 in Roff.
Roff 6, Ada 1
Danliegh Harris pitched a three-hitter and went 2-for-2 from the plate with two runs batted in Friday to help host Roff upend the Ada Lady Cougars.
Harris struck out nine and gave up only two walks. The lone Ada was earned. Teammate Payton Owens was also 2-for-2 as she knocked in a run, scored twice and drew a walk.
Kailyn Gore (1-for-1) and Paige Mayfield (1-for-2) each picked up one RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Klynn Brown (1-for-1), Katey Read (1-for-2 with one RBI) and Cydnee Miller had the three hits for the Lady Cougars. Alyssa Colungo was charged with the pitching loss and was relieved by Amaya Frizell.
