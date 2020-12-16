ROFF — The boys championship game between local rivals Roff and Vanoss Saturday night at the 2020 Pontotoc Conference Tournament probably didn’t go quite like RHS boys coach Larry Johnson envisioned. But the top-seed Tigers won the battle 28-24.
Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt instructed his players to hold the ball for nearly three quarters of the contest and Johnston was content on letting the Wolves take the air out of the ball for the most part, especially since the home team was ahead from nearly start to finish.
So after falling behind by 12, Hurt slowed the pace down to a crawl.
Some fans seemed irritated at the strategy.
“The object is to win the game. I did what I felt like gave us the best chance to do that,” Hurt told The Ada News.
Carter Perry of Vanoss scored the first four points of the game from the free-throw line to give the Wolves an early 4-0 edge. Roff led just 9-6 at the 3:40 mark of the opening frame before finishing the quarter on a 10-2 run that made it 19-8 heading to the second period.
Coby Simon hit a 3-pointer to get the second quarter started that put the home team on top 22-8.
That’s when Hurt and company chose to start slowing the game down. The Tigers wouldn’t score again in the first half.
“After the first quarter, you can see that strategy worked a lot better than running up and down with them. I don’t think anyone thought that it would be a four-point game after watching the first quarter,” Hurt explained. “I’m not out there to make fans happy. I’m out there to give my kids the best opportunity to win and I feel like I did that.”
Vanoss got a basket inside by Riley Vazquez with 47 seconds left and Roff went into halftime with a 22-10 lead.
Neither team scored a point in the third quarter.
Perry, who finished with 10 points to lead the VHS offense, hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and get Vanoss within 22-13.
Erik Hatton hit a free throw with 5:24 showing to get Vanoss within 22-14.
Roff standout Trayson Miller scored and was fouled on an inbounds play and converted a three-point play at the 3:28 mark to push the RHS lead to 25-14.
Perry answered with a 3-pointer and Vazquez hit a layup off a nice pass from Dillon Deatherage that got Vanoss within 25-19 with 1:49 remaining.
Sophomore Cade Baldridge hit a free throw with 1:32 left and Miller sank two more with 38.5 ticks remaining to help Roff secure the victory. Miller led the Roff charge with 15 points.
“We played well in the fourth quarter, we just needed a few more finishes underneath,” Hurt said. “Roff is really good and they are going to be hard to beat regardless of your strategy.”
Vanoss outscored Roff 14-6 in the final period.
Roff broke a string of six straight Pontotoc Conference Tournament championships by Hurt’s Wolves.
“Our guys played extremely well all three games of the tournament. The guys are playing hard, tough and unselfish basketball. We are consistently playing with great effort and becoming a good defensive team,” said RHS boys coach Larry Johnston.
“In the finals, we got off to a good start offensively and defensively,” he continued. “There are a variety of ways to win a game and our guys are doing whatever it takes to make sure we keep coming out on top. This group is special and it’s going to be fun to watch their progress throughout the year.”
Third Place
Stratford 42, Stonewall 35
Stratford used an 11-2 run in the second quarter to grab an 18-11 lead en route to the third-place victory.
Brisyn Markovich led the Stratford attack with 12 points, while Caleb Miller and Walker Chandler scored nine points apiece. Chandler also had three steals.
Clayton Findley paced the Stonewall offense with 16 points, while freshman Ashton Bierce followed with 13 on the strength of three 3-point baskets. Richard Blue hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Longhorns.
Consolation
Championship
Asher 39, Calvin 27
The Indians limited Calvin to seven first-half points on their way to the consolation title.
Mike McDonald led Asher with 18 points and hit two 3-pointers. No other AHS player had more than five.
Jacobie Lacy led the Bulldogs with 10 points, while Champ Florie followed with seven.
