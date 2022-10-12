Host Ouachita rallies past ECU

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The East Central University women’s soccer team closed out its Arkansas road trip with a conference matchup against Ouachita Baptist University, dropping a 3-1 decision on Sunday at Kluck Field.
Ouachita Baptist improved to 7-4-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the Great American Conference, while East Central dipped to 2-8-3 and 2-4-1.
Abbie Morris opened up the scoring with a goal in the 17th minute to put ECU on top 1-0. Morris now has four goals on the season.
Ouachita put the pressure on with nine shots in the first half, but ECU would hold them off going into halftime.
Shortly after resuming play in the second half, OBU evened the score with a connection to the back of the net in the 49th minute by Fernanda Valencia. ECU attempted three more shots to attempted to take back the lead. However, it was Ouachita that capitalized and Jamie Fowler found the net to put the home team on top 2-1.
Both teams continued to press, but a third goal by OBU in the 83rd minute — Fowler’s second of the match — would eventually finalize the score at 3-1.
Ouachita outshot ECU by a slim 18-14 margin in the contest. Abbie Morris was the only ECU player to score a goal while Tanja Bauboeck had two shots on goal and four others had one each.
ECU keeper McKenna Leveling finished the game with four saves.
The ECU soccer team will next travel to Weatherford to battle Southwestern Oklahoma State University at 3 p.m. Thursday.
