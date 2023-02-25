MINCO — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs nearly overcome a bad start but couldn’t get over the hump in the end during a 35-34 loss to host Minco in a Class 2A Regional Tournament game Thursday night.
The 15th-ranked Lady Bulldogs fell into the consolation bracket at 20-5, while Minco improved to 15-9.
In the boys game, Minco buried the 18th-ranked Bulldogs 77-40.
Stratford dropped to 15-10, while the 11th-ranked Minco club improved to 18-6.
The Stratford girls played Magnum Friday night and the Stratford boys battled Walters. The SHS teams would play at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. today at Amber-Pocasset High School with Friday night victories.
GIRLS
Minco 35, Stratford 34
Stratford fell behind 18-7 after the first quarter and trailed 29-16 by halftime.
“We played our worst half of basketball we’ve played all season and it was a bad time to do that,” said Stratford head coach Mark Savage.
Stratford turned this around in the second half. The Lady Bulldogs closed to within 33-27 after three quarters and limited Minco to only two free throws in the fourth period.
Stratford had two golden opportunities late in the game to take the lead. The Lady Bulldogs missed a layup with 15 seconds left and had to foul. Emily Mock of Minco missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity. Stratford got the rebound and Lundyn Anderson was fouled on a drive to the basket. She couldn’t get either free throw to fall with two seconds left.
Jaelee Korzan led the Stratford offense with 15 points. Kourtney Willingham was next with six points on the strength of two 3-pointers.
Trinity Bess and Grace Wright also hit 3-point baskets for Stratford.
The visiting Lady Bulldogs made just 2-of-6 free throws overall, while Minco finished 12-of-18 from the charity stripe.
Emily Martinez paced the Minco offense with 12 points and went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Layne Reh followed with eight points. Kadence Gatz chipped in seven points for the winners.
BOYS
Minco 77, Stratford 40
The Minco boys overwhelmed Stratford right from the start, racing out to leads of 20-9 and 44-22.
“We played the wrong team on the wrong night. Minco played about as well as you can possibly play tonight. We have to bounce back and be ready to play a good Walters team,” said Stratford boys coach Ray Ardery.
Walker Chandler scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace the visiting Bulldogs. Canaan Weddle also reached double figures with 10. Axel McKinney was next with eight points. Chander hit a pair of 3-pointers, while Carson Owens and Jaden Alberson also connected from long range for Stratford.
Minco got a game-high 21 points from Kade Anthony. Reed McMurtrey followed with 16 points and Braden Cross also hit double figures with 12 for the home team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.