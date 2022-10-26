MARLOW — Marlow quarterback Cade Gilbert threw for three touchdowns and the Outlaws pushed past Sulphur 28-10 in a Week 8 matchup.
Marlow, led by former Ada High School head coach Matt Webber, improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in District 3A-2 play, while Sulphur slumped to 3-4 and 2-3.
Sulphur struck first when Colten Cole booted a 27-yard field goal early in the first quarter that put the visitors on top 3-0.
Gilbert then connected with receiver Barron Gage for a 72-yard scoring strike. Gilbert kicked the extra point to put the host Outlaws ahead 7-3 after one quarter of action.
Sulphur’s Maddax Mobly snuck into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Cole’s PAT kick put the Bulldogs back on top 10-7.
However, Gilbert threw a pair of touchdown passes late in the second period to put Marlow on top 21-10 at the break. His first TD toss was a 10-yarder to Avery Payne and then he and Gage connected for another long scoring play, this one covering 82 yards.
Marlow running back Lane Jones scored the final TD of the game on a 10-yard run in the third period.
Sulphur was limited to 174 yards of total offense — 116 yards rushing and 58 yards passing.
The Outlaws countered with 411 total yards — 191 on the ground and 220 through the air.
Sulphur hosts No. 3 Heritage Hall in a huge Week 9 District 3A-2 matchup.
