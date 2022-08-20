TUPELO — The Tupelo Lady Tigers got off to a blazing start against Wapanucka during the first round of their own tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Tigers scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised past the Lady Indians 17-1.
Coach Dustin Romines’ club improved to 4-0 on the season and has now outscored its first four opponents by a combined 56-1. Tupelo was scheduled to face an 8-2 Tushka club Friday evening in a winner’s bracket contest. Tushka turned back Roff 5-3 in another first-round contest.
The tournament resumes at 10 am. today with the title game scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
In other Thursday tournament games involving local teams, Whitesboro edged Vanoss 4-1 and Buffalo Valley slipped past Stonewall 3-1.
Tupelo 17, Wapanucka 1
Carli Cox was a one-girl wrecking crew for the Lady Tigers. She finished 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Tupelo at the plate. Cox was also the winning pitcher. She struck out six, walked two and allowed just one hit and no earned runs in three innings of work.
Marley Crites went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two RBIs, while Kayle Watson finished 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Bailey Battles ended up 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts, while Maci Gaylor finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored as the leadoff hitter for Tupelo.
Liz Sliger went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while Jaycee Stringer finished 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in an eight-hit THS attack.
Tushka 5, Roff 3
Roff trailed 4-0 after three innings but scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to make things interesting.
The Lady Tigers loaded the bases when Chloe Eldred walked and both Danleigh Harris and Cailey Hill were hit by pitches to start the frame.
Shelby Ensey then drew a walk to force in a run and make it 4-1.
Keela Scott grounded into a fielder’s choice (an out was made at second) and Harris raced home to get Roff within 4-2.
Hill scored the final run of the inning on a double steal that cut the Tushka lead to 4-3.
However, Tushka tacked on an insurance run in the top of the fifth before the game ended via the time limit.
Harris went 1-for-2 with a run scored and Hill finished 1-for-1 with a run scored for Roff’s only hits of the game.
Laren Taylor led an eight-hit Tushka offense, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a double and two RBIs. Larmie Rains finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Jaden Huffman went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored from the top of the THS lineup.
Chanci Alford was the winning pitcher for Tushka. She struck out six, walked four, hit two batters and allowed just two hits and three earned runs in five innings.
Harris absorbed the loss for Roff. She struck out five, walked none and allowed just two earned runs in five innings.
The local Lady Tigers were charged with three errors.
Whitesboro 4, Vanoss 1
Whitesboro ace Madison Grogan allowed just three Vanoss hits in a complete-game gem. She struck out nine, walked none and allowed the lone VHS run in the top of the second inning.
Madi Faust led off that inning for Vanoss with a double and scored a clutch, two-out RBI single by K Dupree that knotted the score at 1-1. However, Vanoss couldn’t find much success against Grogan after that.
The Lady Wolves didn’t get another hit until Erin Khoury led off the top of the seventh inning with a double, but the Lady Wolves couldn’t get her home. Grogan ended the game with back-to-back strikeouts.
Grogan helped her own cause at the plate, leading a seven-hit WHS offense by going 2-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored. M Edwards also had two hits, including a double, and knocked in two runs for the Lady Bulldogs.
Whitesboro stayed unbeaten at 8-0 on the year, while Vanoss suffered its first loss, falling to 3-1.
Buffalo Valley 3
Stonewall 1
Stonewall struck first with a run in the top of the fourth inning.
Talise Parnell drew a one-out walk, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a run-scoring single by Jakobi Worcester.
The Lady Buffs answered with three runs in the bottom of the fourth — including a two-run homer by Cady Myers that made it 2-1. Maggie Johnico later hit an RBI single for the game’s final run.
Adi Wright was the winning pitcher for BV. She struck out five, walked two and allowed one hit and the one earned run. Parnell was the hard-luck losing, She struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in four innings.
