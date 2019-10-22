ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The East Central defense simply couldn’t slow down the Henderson State offense — especially in the early going — in a 48-17 loss to the Reddies on Homecoming Day Saturday afternoon at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.
The Reddies scored on all four of their first-half drives — and each one was at least 10 plays long — en route to a 28-10 lead at the break.
Henderson State then put the game out of reach by outscoring ECU 20-0 in the third period, which included two long TD strikes.
Four different players capped off each of the first-half drives. L’liott Curry caught a 14-yard jump ball from quarterback Richard Stammetti for the first score; Querale Hall rushed in from 9 yards out for the second; Logan Moragne punched in a 3-yard scamper for the third; and Doug Johnson snagged a 26-yard pass from Stammetti for the final touchdown of the half.
East Central stayed close with an 11-yard TD run by Tyson Jones at the 10:58 mark of the second quarter that got the visitors within 14-7. Harper Simmons booted a 37-yard field goal for the Tigers at the 2:54 mark of the second frame that made it 21-10.
Johnson’s TD catch came with just 35 seconds left in the first half.
Stammetti connected with receiver Chase Lodree for a 65-yard touchdown at the 11:42 mark of the third quarter that boosted the HSU advantage to 35-10.
After forcing the Tigers to punt, Braden Boykin returned the kick 78 yards for a touchdown to give the home team a 42-10 advantage.
The Tigers drove from their own 35 to the HSU 6 on their next possession before turning the ball over on downs. JuWan Walker had a 29-yard rush during that march, while quarterback Kenny Hrncir also connected with Jackson McFarlane — a graduate of Ada High School — for an 18-yard gain. McFarlane had two catches for 35 yards.
The Reddies took over and proceeded to march 94 yards in eight plays and scored on a 10-yard pass from Stammetti to Ayden Shurley. Temo Martinez finally missed a PAT kick for the hosts, but Henderson State still led 48-10.
ECU tailback Ontario Douglas punched it in on the Tigers’ first possession of the fourth quarter to account for the final score of the contest. Douglas, who scored his first touchdown since Oct. 5 against Arkansas-Monticello, finished with 62 yards on 13 attempts to go with nine catches for 51 yards. The sophomore from Lawton Eisenhower now has 12 touchdowns this year and is seven away from tying the season mark of 19, set by Brad Calip in 1984.
Stammetti went 18-for-27 on the day for 265 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions for the Reddies, who played reserves most of the fourth period. HSU ran the ball for 171 yards — 82 of which came from Moragne, who finished with 16 carries and a score. Lodree went over 100 receiving yards for the second time this season with 109 yards on five receptions.
Hrncir, ECU’s freshman quarterback, finished 17-of-23 through the air for 182 yards and also rushed for 59 yards on 12 tries. Freshman Teslim Abubaker had three catches for 61 yards for the Tigers.
Backup quarterback Taye Gatewood completed 6-of-9 passes for 77 yards and threw a fourth-quarter interception.
Freshman Christian Fleischhauer led the ECU defense with 14 tackles, while fellow freshman Damas Green added 11 stops.
Henderson State improved to 6-1, while East Central lost for the fourth straight time to fall to 1-6.
