SEARCY, Ark. – No. 22 Harding limited East Central to 146 yards of total offense in a 28-0 win over the Tigers Saturday night before 3,500 fans inside First Security Stadium.
The Bison piled up 333 yards rushing in the Great American Conference contest that lasted just two hours and 21 minutes.
Harding running back Cole Chancey was the workhorse for Harding. He rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns. The HU senior become the GAC's all-time leading rusher on a 24-yard touchdown with 4:06 left in the third quarter that made it 28-0. That TD run ended the scoring.
Chancey has now accumulated 3,775 career rushing yards, surpassing Ouachita Baptist's Kris Oliver, who had 3,763 yards from 2015-18.
The Tigers were hurt by five turnovers, including four interceptions by quarterback Kenny Hrncir, who completed 11 of 25 passes for 98 yards. He was sacked three times.
Chancey's first touchdown came after East Central fumbled the opening kickoff. The Bisons took over at the East Central 16 and needed four plays before Chancey pounded through the middle of the East Central line to put the Bisons up 7-0 with 13:02 left in the first quarter.
Harding's Omar Sinclair then took a pitch from quarterback Preston Paden and raced down the Harding sideline, hurdling a pile of would-be tacklers and cutting across the field for a 72-yard touchdown at the 11:49 mark of the opening frame. Chancey scored on a 1-yard TD run on fourth down with 44 seconds left in the first period that put Harding on top 21-0.
ECU standout tailback Ontario Douglas was limited to 45 yards on 13 carries. Jackson McFarlane, an Ada High graduate, had two catches for 23 yards.
RJ Williams led East Central's defensive effort with nine tackles, while Ke'Von Curry and Jamal Brown followed with eight stops apiece.
The Tigers open the home portion of their 2021 schedule when Arkansas Tech visits Koi Ishto Stadium on Military Appreciation Day. All current and former military members with ID and all first responders will get free admission to the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.