Host Dale rallies past Latta boys

DALE — High-powered Dale erased a first-quarter deficit with a big second quarter and rallied past visiting Latta 61-40 Tuesday night.
Dale improved to 4-0 on the year, while Latta dipped to 2-2. The Panthers will try to rebound Friday night when Hartshorne comes to town.
Latta led 11-9 after the first quarter but managed just three points — a 3-point basket by Clayton Hayes — in the second quarter and trailed 22-14 at halftime.
Dale then used a 20-8 surge in the third quarter to build a 42-22 lead and take control.
Latta got game-best 21 points from Lane Priest — who hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the fourth quarter. No other LHS player scored more than five.
Dale got a team-high 19 points from Deken Jones. Teammate Trayden Chambers followed with 13, including a 3-pointer. Easton Edmondson just missed double figures with nine points for the home team.
Latta is scheduled to host local rival Byng next Tuesday.
