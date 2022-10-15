Pardon the Stilwell Indians if they had a hard time seeing at times during their District 4A-4 battle with the Ada Cougars Thursday night at Norris Field.
For most of the game, the Indians were lurking in the shadows of their own goalposts.
The Ada defense pitched its second district shutout and socked Stilwell 55-0 to improve to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the district. Stilwell left town at 4-3 and 2-2.
The Cougars dominated from the start and never allowed an SHS offense that had scored a combined 107 points over its past three games to get anything going. Ada’s defense was suffocating.
Ada head coach Brad O’Steen praised defensive coordinator Colby Shamley for his game plan against the Indians.
“I thought we played well defensively. Those guys have been scoring quite a few points. Coach Shamley is doing a great job with those guys,” O’Steen told The Ada News following the game.
“We talked to them all week about really having a hot motor and turning it up and taking another step forward. I thought they played with that hot motor for the most part,” he continued. “I was really proud of our defense for getting a shutout.”
On a number of plays throughout the first half, it literally looked like Ada defenders were the ones supposed to be taking handoffs from a rattle Stilwell quarterback Cainan Mink because they were arriving so quickly in the SHS backfield.
The stats told the tale. Ada led 41-0 at halftime. During the first two quarters, Stilwell managed just one first down – on its final drive of the half. The Indians got the ball to midfield after switching to a Wildcat offense and snapping the ball directly to running back Ethan Richards. However, the Cougars finally stopped that trickery and on a 4th-and-8 play, Mink had to throw the ball away because Ada defenders were bearing down on him.
Stilwell had exactly one yard of total offense in the first half thanks to negative 14 yards rushing.
As great as the defense played, the Ada offense took advantage of short drive after short drive and scored on six of seven first-half possessions. The Cougars piled up 255 yards of total offense in the dominant first half.
Following is a list of Ada’s scoring plays and details surrounding them:
● Carter Freeland hit receiver Andrew Hughes down the middle for a 33-yard strike and he caught the ball near the back of the end zone, toe-tapped to make sure he got his feet down before his momentum carried him out the back. He was a step and a half ahead of SHS defender Cole Grimmett. The TD happened on a 3rd-and-12 play at the 6:45 mark of the opening quarter.
● Stilwell punter Kason Dowty had to punt from his own end zone and the Cougars took over at the SHS 26. Freeland connected with Jack Morris at the 5, who made a defender miss and waltzed into an end zone with a 13-yard TD reception. Ada led 14-0 at the 4:03 mark of the first quarter.
● Early in the second quarter, Dowty avoided a sack and got off a 14-yard punt that again gave Ada good field position. Tailback Darias Gilmore scored on a 15-yard TD run around the left side but Tray Chuculate blocked the PAT, leaving Ada on top 20-0 at the 8:18 mark of the second period.
● Gilmore struck again at the 6:26 mark of the second quarter. He raced around the right side this time and scored on another 15-yard touchdown run. He dove for the end zone from about the 2 to put Ada ahead 27-0.
● Gilmore delivered for the third time in the first half when he scored from the 10 after making a nice cutback move. Steady kicker Caden Mitchell’s PAT kick put Ada on top 34-0 with 3:18 to play in the second quarter.
● After getting the ball back with 51 seconds left, the Cougars used great clock management to go 49 yards in six plays. Jack Morris got Ada into the red zone with a 23-yard grab. That set up a 19-yard delivery from Freeland to Hughes — he secured the ball right at the pylon on the right side of the end zone — for the score with just :01 showing on the clock. That made it 41-0 at halftime.
Through Ada’s first seven games, the defense has allowed just six first-half touchdowns — three coming against Class 5A No. 4 McAlester.
Ada scored twice in the second half. The first touchdown was a 7-yard touchdown run by Damontre Patterson, who raced through the Stilwell defense mostly untouched. The score was set up by a nice 29-yard catch and run by Gilmore. That made it 48-0 at the 4:39 mark of the third quarter.
Freshman running back Eli Justus found the end zone from the 2 with 8:43 to play. His 44-yard jaunt got the Cougars close. Mitchell’s seventh PAT kick of the game made it 55-0.
Freeland completed 14-of-22 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns. Morris had six receptions for 80 yards and Hughes followed with four catches for 67 yards.
Gilmore led the AHS rushing attack with 91 yards on 13 carries.
Fisher Marr and freshman Wyatt Killgore led the Ada defensive charts with 3.5 tackles each. One of Killgore’s tackles came when he tackled Mink near the goal line resulting in a 23-yard loss.
Richards led the Stilwell offense with 19 yards on 13 carries.
The Cougars are back in action next Thursday and will make a 140-mile road trip to Fort Gibson for a Week 8 contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers dropped a 58-27 decision to host Madill Thursday night.
