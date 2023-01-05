BYNG — The Latta Lady Panthers gave Byng all it wanted for three-plus quarters before the Lady Pirates took over late in a 52-42 home win Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
Byng has now won four straight games to improve to 7-2 on the year. Latta, ranked No. 18 in Class 2A, saw a four-game win streak come to an end and slipped back to .500 at 6–6.
In the boys contest, host Byng got off to a quick start and left Latta behind in a 55-37 win over the Panthers.
The Pirates improved to 7-2 on the season, while Latta — ranked No. 11 in Class 2A — is now 6-6.
Both Byng teams will now play in the 2023 East Central Oklahoma Classic, which tips off today at Ada High School’s Cougar Activity Center. The Byng girls meet Hugo at 4 p.m. and the Byng boys tangle with Hugo at 5:30 p.m. The Buffaloes are ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.
Meanwhile, Latta is off to the 2023 Kingston New Year’s Classic today. The Latta boys battle Atoka at 3 p.m. and the Lady Panthers meet Marlow at 4:20 p.m.
GIRLS
Byng 52, Latta 42
The game was tight throughout the first three quarters.
Byng raced out to an early 14-8 lead but Latta battled back to get within 24-23 at halftime.
The Lady Pirates were clinging to a 39-37 lead after three quarters before pulling away late with a game-ending 13-5 run.
“Our team played hard and we found a way to pull it out with some grit and toughness,” said Byng girls coach Luke Clark. “A huge compliment to Latta because they make everything you do harder to do. I was pleased with how we rebounded the ball and how our guards consistently keep us composed and drive our team.”
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led the way for the Byng team with a game-high 19 points. She hit a pair of 3-point baskets.
Cadence Carlos followed with 14 points and also drained two 3-pointers. Brylee Baird also reached double figures with 10 points in the balanced BHS effort.
Brooklyn Ryan paced Latta with 15 points, including three 3-point shots. Kelbey Parnacher was next with 13 points and Kate Williams also hit double digits with 10. Williams and Parnacher also hit triples for the visitors.
BOYS
Byng 55, Latta 37
Byng jumped out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and kept Latta at bay the rest of the way. The Pirates led 32-15 at halftime and 49-26 after three periods.
“It was a good start to the new year. I thought we had some rust from the layoff but played well overall,” said Byng boys coach Zack Samaha. “We had sustained focus and intensity throughout the game, especially on the defensive side of the floor.”
Byng playmaker Malachi Schilreff erupted for a game-high 29 points. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and finished 9-of-11 from the free-throw line.
Ryan Hamilton was next with six points on the strength of a pair of 3-pointers.
“Offensively we shared the ball well and took good shots consistently. We now set our sites on the East Central Oklahoma Classic and look forward to the challenge,” Samaha said.
Latta got a team-high 13 points from Cooper Coulson. Sam Brown sank two 3-point baskets for his six points.
