BYNG — The Byng High School boys basketball team found itself in a dogfight with Tishomingo through the first 19 minutes of Friday’s matchup inside the Bill Koller Field House.
However, the Pirates turned up the heat late in the game and smoked the Indians 66-44.
Byng improved to 8-5 on the year, while Tishomingo left town at 7-4.
BHS head coach Cody Williams said it was a classic case of “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
“That is something we’ve been talking about in all of our games here lately. In the last five or six games, I felt like we’ve started the game really good and we haven’t finished very well. That’s what we talked about at halftime. We have to finish this game,” he said. “I feel like that was my word of the week — finish.”
In the girls contest, the Lady Pirates used a big third quarter to roll past Tishomingo 46-29. Coach Trent Miller’s club evened its record at 7-7, while the Lady Indians dropped to 4-7.
Both Byng teams are at Lone Grove tonight before competing in the always-tough Heart of Oklahoma Tournament beginning Thursday at Purcell High School.
BOYS
Byng 66, Tish 44
Tish junior Jackson Lawley capped a back-and-forth first-half by launching a 3-pointer from two steps across the half-court line that went through the net at the buzzer to get the Indians within 27-26 at the break.
Lawley, who finished with 20 points to pace the THS offense, hit a free throw with 5:08 left in the third period to make it 32-30.
Byng outscored the Indians 14-3 to end the frame. Eaton scored 11 of those final points, including a 27-footer as the horn sounded that gave the Pirates a 48-33 lead heading into the final eight minutes. Eaton sank three 3-point baskets in a decisive 21-7 third-quarter volley and added a conventional three-point play.
The Pirates sank 12-of-26 field goals (46.2%) over the final two quarters.
“We haven’t had that in a couple of games. We’ve shot the ball poorly and Cale really got us going tonight,” Williams said.
Parker Presley also reached double figures for Byng with 12 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Byng made 18-of-22 free shots compared to a 10-of-17 effort by the Indians.
Seth Brecheen added nine points for the hosts.
GIRLS
Byng 46, Tishomingo 29
The Lady Pirates led 25-16 at halftime but quickly put the game out of reach in the third period.
Byng scored the first eight points of the third frame — six by post player Britney Brooks-Teel. After her fast-break bucket at the 4:51 mark, the home team led 33-16.
MacKenzie Kent drained a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer that pushed the BHS advantage to 43-22.
Byng opened the game on a 15-3 surge capped by Kent’s first 3-point basket of the bench to open the second quarter.
Tishomingo then got six points from Chloe Aguirre in a 10-2 surge that got the visitors within 17-13 with just under four minutes to go in the first half.
Aguirre — who led the Lady Indians with 11 points — hit a 3-pointer later in the quarter to get Tish within 21-16.
But Byng closed out the first half with a basket inside by Brooks-Teel and a putback by Kennedy Large to take a nine-point lead at the break.
Brooks-Teel and Large led the BHS attack with a combined 22 points — 12 by Brooks-Teel and 10 by Large.
Kent and Deesa Neely both added six points for the hosts. Carizma Nelson followed with five points, including a 3-pointer.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
At Byng
Byng 66, Tishomingo 44
TISH 12 14 7 11 — 44
BYNG 16 11 21 16 — 66
TISHOMINGO: Jackson Lawley 20, Jace Tyson 9, Hunter Campbell 3, Colby Gray 3, Nick Northcutt 3, Brayden Linder 3, Colton Richards 2, Kegan LaFevers 1.
BYNG: Cale Eaton 32, Parker Presley 12, Seth Brecheen 9, Austin Doepke 5, Easton Ray 3, Trae Lowe 3, Kade Streater 2.
3-point goals: Lawley 3, Tyson, Campbell, Linder (T); Eaton 6, Lowe, Ray (B).
Fouled out: Cothran, Richards (T).
GIRLS
At Byng
Byng 44, Tishomingo 29
TISH 3 13 6 7 — 29
BYNG 12 13 18 3 — 44
TISHOMINGO: Chloe Aguirre 11, Jadyn Hook 4, Grace Anderson 3, Laney Rogers 3, Karley Stallings 3, Sloan Stover 3, Hailey McMillen 2.
BYNG: Britney Brooks-Teel 12, Kennedy Large 10, MacKenzie Kent 6, Deesa Neely 6, Carizma Nelson 5, Gina Dean 4, Alexis Barnett 2.
3-point goals: Aguirre 2, Rogers, Hook (T); Kent 2, Nelson (B).
Fouled out: Dean (B).
