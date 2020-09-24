Host Atoka slides past Lady Cougars

ATOKA — The Ada High softball team outhit Atoka 15-9, gave up just four earned runs but made three costly errors in a 10-8 loss to the host Lady Wampus Cats Tuesday evening.
Atoka improved to 11-12 with the victory, while Ada dropped to 13-11.
The Lady Wampus Cats took control with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning that turned a 6-5 deficit into a 10-6 lead.
Ada scratched for a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning before the comeback fell short.
Freshman Jakobi Williams led Ada’s hit parade, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Abbey Strong went 3-for-4 with a run scored from the top of the Ada lineup, while Josie Morgan was 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Rylynn Truett finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Trenity Duvall went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Ada pitchers Chardoney Stick and Strong tossed three innings apiece. They combined for one strikeout, six walks and a hit batter.
The Cougars travel to Durant today for a 4 p.m. doubleheader and host Konawa at 4:30 p.m. Monday on Senior Night at the Ada Softball Complex.
