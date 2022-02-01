ALLEN — The Allen High School boys basketball team needed a big fourth quarter to finally get some breathing room in a 51-33 win over Tupelo Friday night in Allen.
The Mustangs, winners of four of their past five contests, improved to 11-6 on the year, while Tupelo dropped to 5-9.
In the girls game, Allen came out firing on all cylinders in a 55-26 win over Tupelo. Coach Dottie Slabaugh’s club, ranked No. 18 in Class A, improved to 13-4 on the season. The Lady Tigers fell to 2-11.
Both Allen teams return to action at Strother tonight. Tupelo travels to Kiowa on Friday.
BOYS
Allen 51, Tupelo 33
The Mustangs couldn’t pull away from the scrappy Tupelo team for three quarters.
The game was knotted at 12-12 after the first quarter the host Mustangs led just 21-18 at halftime.
Both teams scored 11 points apiece in the third quarter before Allen ended the game on a 19-4 surge.
Brayden Tatum scored a game-high 29 points for the Mustangs. He scored 14 in the fourth quarter and went 4-of-6 from the free-throw line during that span.
Garrett Nix added 17 points. The rest of the AHS squad combined for five points.
Cody Airington led the THS offense with 16 points, while Dalton O’Dell followed with 12.
Tupelo finished a rugged 3-of-11 from the free-throw line, while Allen hit 12-of-21 tries.
GIRLS
Allen 55, Tupelo 26
The Lady Mustangs started the game with a huge 17-1 surge and never looked bad. Allen led 39-9 at halftime.
“We had a great defensive start, holding Tupelo to only one first-half field goal,” Slabaugh said. “We are still working to be the best we can be by Feb. 12, which is our first playoff game.”
Senior Cheyene McCarn paced the Allen offense with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets. Freshman Kaylee Davis and sophomore Ava Laden also hit double figures with 10 points apiece.
Macyee Davis was next with eight points for the home team, including a pair of 3-pointers. Taylor Harrison chipped in six for Allen.
The Lady Mustangs hit nine 3-pointers in the contest.
Junior Kylee Watson led Tupelo with 10 points and Isabella Neal followed with six.
