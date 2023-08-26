The Ada High softball team got off to a quick start against Cyril and then held on at the end of a 7-5 win over the Lady Pirates during pool play Thursday afternoon at the Pontotoc County Invitational.
Earlier in the day at the Ada High School Softball Complex, the Lady Cougars ran out of time in a 4-3 loss to Bethel and Cyril (ranked No. 4 in Class A) knocked off Stonewall 6-2.
Ada, now 4-6, was scheduled to host Stonewall (3-8) on Friday in a pool-play game. The championship round is today with games at both Latta and Roff.
Bethel improved to 13-3 on the fall and faced Cyril on Friday.
Ada 7, Cyril 5
The Lady Cougars scored five runs in the top of the first inning and led 7-2 with time running out. The Lady Pirates scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth frame before the comeback fell short.
Abbey Strong and Gracey Dotson both had two hits to lead the Ada offense. Dotson drove in a run and scored a run and Strong stole a pair of bases and scored once.
Rylynn Truett, Trenity Duvall and Josie Morgan all had singles and scored a run in the 10-hit AHS offense.
The Lady Pirates collected seven hits by seven different players. Kathlyn Wilson finished 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored and Whitney McHugh went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Riw Mortin finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for Cyril.
Ariana Munoz was the winning pitcher for Ada. She struck out two and walked two in five innings.
Bethel 4, Ada 3
Trailing 4-1, Ada attempted a comeback in the top of the fourth inning.
Ariana Munoz led off that frame with a walk and scored all the way from first base off a double by Trenity Duvall. Gracey Dotson followed with a run-scoring single that got Ada within 4-3.
After Bethel converted a double play, the Lady Cougars still had a chance for more runs when Kiki Williams and Makenzi Burden came up with back-to-back singles. But the Ada rally ended there and the game ended via the time limit.
The Lady Cougars actually out-hit Bethel 5-3. Abbey Strong, had the other Ada base hit — an RBI single in the top of the third inning that got the hosts on the scoreboard.
Alexis Williams had two of Bethel’s three hits and drove in two runs. Ava Gascon scored twice for the Lady Wildcats.
Cyril 6, Stonewall 2
The Lady Pirates, now 9-2 on the year, scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the fourth to build a 6-0 lead.
Faith Ross singled, stole second, moved to third on an error and later stole home for the first Stonewall run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning and Landree Dye reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the fifth frame and later scored on a passed ball to round out the SHS scoring.
Stonewall had only one other hit, a single by Madi Davis with two outs in the bottom of the second inning.
